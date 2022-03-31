Last-Minute DC-Area Ideas 3/31-4/3: Ukrainian Folk Dance, Henna, and Pop-Up Markets

Happy Weekend!

So, What Should You Do ?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:

The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside .

The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside .

The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.

And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.

The 💉 indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test .

Your Last-Minute Weekend Plans

What Is On Our Radar: Upcoming Embassy Events

Embassy events are back! Here are a few upcoming free screen showings that may interest you. If you enjoy international film, you may also want to check out the upcoming Filmfest DC starting April 21.

4/1 The documentary “ Mr. Landsbergis” at the Embassy of Lithunia. Learn about music professor Vytautas Landsbergis, who became a charismatic leader of the Lithuanian independence movement ( 🆓 ).

4/5 Enjoy the film “ Unveiled” at the Embassy of France. The film is about of an Iranian interpreter who escapes to Germany to avoid capital punishment for homosexual activity ($5).

4/5 Watch “ Sami Blood” outside on the roof of the House of Sweden. It’s about a reindeer-breeding Sámi girl who is exposed to the racism of the 1930’s at her boarding school ( 🆓 ).

4/5 The Former Residence of the Ambassador of Spain is hosting a screening of “ Longa Noite ,” about a man’s return to his village after the Spanish Civil War ( 🆓 ).

