Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This April

Guest List is Washingtonian's monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we'd like to see for dinner this month.



Kanitra Fletcher

A curator at the National Gallery of Art, she’s the force behind the US tour of the acclaimed “Afro-Atlantic Histories” exhibit, now coming to the NGA.

Brian Crosby

The Maryland delegate’s bill to make daylight saving time permanent was passed by the Maryland House.

K Nkanza

Recording under the name Spring Silver, the Maryland musician just released an intriguing new album, I Could Get Used to This.

Matthew Graves

Sworn in last fall, the US Attorney for the District of Columbia is overseeing Capitol riot prosecutions. His office recently won its first January 6 jury trial.

Trinity Rodman

The Washington Spirit star signed a new contract reportedly worth more than $1.1 million, making her the highest-paid player in her league’s history.

This article appears in the April 2022 issue of Washingtonian.