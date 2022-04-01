Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.
A curator at the National Gallery of Art, she’s the force behind the US tour of the acclaimed “Afro-Atlantic Histories” exhibit, now coming to the NGA.
The Maryland delegate’s bill to make daylight saving time permanent was passed by the Maryland House.
Recording under the name Spring Silver, the Maryland musician just released an intriguing new album, I Could Get Used to This.
Sworn in last fall, the US Attorney for the District of Columbia is overseeing Capitol riot prosecutions. His office recently won its first January 6 jury trial.
The Washington Spirit star signed a new contract reportedly worth more than $1.1 million, making her the highest-paid player in her league’s history.
Photographs courtesy of subjects.
This article appears in the April 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
Guest List: 5 People We'd Love to Hang Out With This April
Photographs courtesy of subjects.
This article appears in the April 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
