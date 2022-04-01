News & Politics

Photos: Take a Look at Last Night’s Intense Storm

Thunderstorms—and possibly two tornadoes—roared through the area Thursday night.

A damaged service station in Tysons. Screenshot of video captured by WUSA9 Reporter Kolbie Satterfield.

March went out like a lion last night, prompting severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings in the DMV. Tysons felt the brunt of the storm, as the National Weather Service works to confirm a brief tornado touchdown in the area, according to WTOP News.

