Photos: Take a Look at Last Night’s Intense Storm

March went out like a lion last night, prompting severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings in the DMV. Tysons felt the brunt of the storm, as the National Weather Service works to confirm a brief tornado touchdown in the area, according to WTOP News.

Potential tornado near Tysons, Virginia last night (a suburb of Washington D.C.) 🌪⚠️ This is one of many tornado reports in the region. The @NWS will likely survey the area for official ratings & tracks today. Video credit: Christopher Wood#weather #stormhour #tornado #vawx pic.twitter.com/IG2DeC2UkJ — Nash Rhodes (@NashWX) April 1, 2022

A gas station in Tyson’s Corner took a bit hit from the storm.

This is not far from where someone captured video of a likely tornado. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/mgVEWKBJ3O — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) April 1, 2022

@capitalweather @MatthewCappucci Tornado just passed north of Tysons Mall heading down international drive. Holy crap. pic.twitter.com/1xTs5abcG9 — Christopher (@RealPotatus) April 1, 2022

