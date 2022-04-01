Photos: Take a Look at Last Night’s Intense Storm

March went out like a lion last night, prompting severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings in the DMV. Tysons felt the brunt of the storm, as the National Weather Service works to confirm a brief tornado touchdown in the area, according to WTOP News.
Potential tornado near Tysons, Virginia last night (a suburb of Washington D.C.) 🌪⚠️
This is one of many tornado reports in the region. The @NWS will likely survey the area for official ratings & tracks today.
Video credit: Christopher Wood#weather #stormhour #tornado #vawx pic.twitter.com/IG2DeC2UkJ
That Wind was No Joke https://t.co/i2vXefBoKy pic.twitter.com/e6Xg8oEkKH
A gas station in Tyson’s Corner took a bit hit from the storm.
This is not far from where someone captured video of a likely tornado. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/mgVEWKBJ3O
@capitalweather @MatthewCappucci
Tornado just passed north of Tysons Mall heading down international drive. Holy crap. pic.twitter.com/1xTs5abcG9
Intense rain and wind in Silver Spring. @capitalweather @NWS_BaltWash pic.twitter.com/QDFhE53xEV
Pea-sized hail in Frederick @capitalweather @NWS_BaltWash pic.twitter.com/ciyp1ppX6g
The rain in Fairfax. Wow. @BillKelly7News @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/k0RfqvX8or
At least there was a happy ending to this nasty line of storms.@capitalweather @NWS_BaltWash @7NewsAlex @dougkammerer pic.twitter.com/sHIaYpV8Hw
