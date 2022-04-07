With its strong lines, warm wood accents, soaring windows, and glazing, 6704 Arroyo Court stands out from the crowd of luxury properties in the DC metropolitan region. Designed by its visionary owner in harmony with the wooded one-acre lot, this 10,000+ square foot home’s cul-de-sac setting provides an incredible but convenient respite in Windermere neighborhood of North Bethesda. This trophy estate’s centerpiece is the climate-controlled seven-car garage, a car enthusiast’s dream with ample storage, workshop space, and a paved circular approach designed to show off any car collection.

The ideal setting for entertaining, the contemporary open floorplan is flexible and sprawling, offering spaces for incredible large-scale events along with interiors that encourage intimate moments. With oversized gallery walls, double-island kitchen, media lounge, indoor and outdoor bars, home office, home gym, a spectacular full-size basketball court, pool with stone surround, outdoor kitchen, and landscaped yard, this is a playground for all ages.

Noted for its incredible setting, the home has been used in television productions since the full-scale renovation in 2016. Each of the seven oversized bedrooms feature huge picture windows, walk-in closets, and contemporary en suite baths. Owners will enjoy the one-of-a-kind primary retreat to one wing dedicated to their ultimate convenience: separate sitting room, walk-in custom closet, and dressing room, designer spa-like bath with beverage refrigerator and heated flooring, along with the Juliette balcony off the bedroom.

Address: 6704 Arroyo Court, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Contact:

Dana Rice

Compass

dana.rice@compass.com

P: 202.669.6908