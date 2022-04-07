Tired of Plain Cream Cheese? Here Are 8 Crazy Bagel Shmears Worth Trying.

Bagel shops are getting creative with their cream cheese. These are our favorite offbeat flavors.
Cacio e pepe
from Call Your Mother
Roasted garlic
from Chewish Deli
Lemony dill
from Bagel Uprising
Strawberry
from Pearl’s Bagels
Nutella
from Brooklyn Bagel
Cracked pepper/caramelized onion
from Bethesda Bagels
House-cured salmon
from Bullfrog Bagels
Chimichanga cream cheese with bacon, cheddar, sun-dried tomatoes, and scallions
from Georgetown Bagelry
This article appears in the April 2022 issue of Washingtonian.