You’ve Heard of Pizza Bagels, but How About Bagel Croissants and Bagel Sushi?

We’re living in a post-Cronut world, in which nearly any baked good is fair game for a mash-up. Four bagel riffs we love:

Pizza Bagel at Chewish Deli

807 Pendleton St., Alexandria

The pepperoni version here is far more delicious than the microwavable afterschool snack from the ’80s.

Cro’gel at Fresh Baguette

Bethesda, Rockville, Alexandria, Georgetown

Croissant, meet bagel. Get this one stacked with smoked salmon, cucumbers, and cream cheese.

Japanese Bagel Roll at Kenaki Sushi Counter

706 Center Point Way, Gaithersburg

No actual bagels are involved in making this sushi roll, which comes with smoked salmon, cucumbers, red onion, chives, and cream cheese.

Everything Cream Cheese Doughnut at District Doughnut

Capitol Hill, Union Market, Georgetown, the Wharf, Ballston

Airy cream cheese fills this savory doughnut coated in everything spice.

This article appears in the April 2022 issue of Washingtonian.



