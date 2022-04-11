The All Things Go Musical Festival returns once again to Merriweather Post Pavilion with another star-studded lineup. Announced this morning, Lorde, Mitski, and Bleachers are set to headline the one-day festival, joined by a roster of emerging artists that includes Peach Pit, Kyle Dion, and Maude Latour.

Tickets will go on sale April 15 at 10 AM, with passes starting at $95. If you want to watch the show from the SkyLawn or pavilion, you can purchase a VIP pass for almost double the price. The vendor lineup has yet to be announced, but past culinary partners include Maketto chef Erik Bruner Yang, Shake Shack, and José Andrés’s Beefsteak.

The festival will be preceded by the All Things Go Creator Summit at the Eaton Hotel on Friday, September 30. The free event will feature panels and programming with notable people in the music, entertainment, and journalism industries. Previous panelists include New Yorker staff writer Jia Tolentino and Pitchfork Music editor-in-chief Puja Patel. More information about this year’s summit will be released this summer.

