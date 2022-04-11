Happy Emancipation Day!
So, What Should You Do April 11-17?
For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:
- The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside.
- The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside.
- The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.
- The 💉 indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.
- And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.
Top 5 Picks of the Week
- Afro-Atlantic Histories. 🖼🖼 This new exhibit at the National Gallery of Art holds over 130 powerful works surveying the historical experiences and cultural formations of Black and African people since the 17th century. The exhibit amplifies artworks with historical artifacts, and explores a wide range of themes such as maps, ships, and everyday life. You must go!
- Emancipation Day. 🤎 160 years ago, the passing of the Compensated Emancipation Act ended slavery in Washington, DC, which resulted in the emancipation of 3,100 enslaved persons. Join the DC Emancipation Day parade (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Downtown), which features fireworks. Shop Black vendors at a pop-up market at Heurich House (Sat, 🆓 entry, 🌲, Dupont) or at Steadfast Supply (Sat, 🆓 entry, 🌲, Navy Yard). Join a reading of the names of those emancipated (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Georgetown) and a tour of the oldest Black cemetery in DC–which includes a stop on the Underground Railroad.
- All things Pokemon. 🎮 Relive your childhood by participating in a live Pokémon hunt and a screening of “Pokémon the First Movie” (Fri, 🆓, 🌲, Downtown).
- Watch a play! 🎟 Wear pink to Tina Fey’s Mean Girls at the Kennedy Center–laugh along, relive high school, and see the Plastics navigate social media. Watch the perseverance of the restaurant-owning Minton family in “Grace” as they navigate family dynamics, grief, and a changing Philadelphia.
- Notre Dame. Head to the National Building Museum for an augmented reality exhibition that immerses visitors into the 850-year history of the cathedral (starts Fri, $, 🛋, Chinatown).
Everything Else This Week
- Iftar. 🥘 Gaithersburg is hosting an evening meal where Muslims break their fast (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, Gaithersburg).
- Japanese American women + sake. 🍶 Join a fireside chat with local Japanese American Women in business and their hopes for the future of AAPI-owned businesses at Anacostia Arts Center. The event concludes with a sake tasting sponsored by the Anacostia Bid and Sake Co.(Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, Anacostia).
- For those with little ones. 🧸 Fill your basket at an annual egg hunt (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Greenbelt). Move with the Washington Ballet at a children’s story time (Wed, 🆓, 🌲, Kenilworth). Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy is hosting books & baseball (Mon, 🆓, 🛋, Anacostia).
- Haiku contest. 📜 DC Public Library is hosting one, and you can submit your poems here.
- Jonathan Van Ness. 📘 Our “Queer Eye” cast member returns to Sixth & I to discuss his new book, “Love That Story“ (Mon, $42, 🛋 /💉, Chinatown; $35, 💻).
- Doggie-treat day. 🐕 The Rosslyn Trike will be handing out treats and puppacinos to all the good boys and girls (Thurs, 🆓, 🌲, Rosslyn). Continue celebrations at Barkhaus for their launch of a Cloud K-9 beer (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋/🌲, Alexandria).
- Baltimore. 👷 Hear about how training Black women in carpentry, electrical, and plumbing, Black Women Build has enabled Black women to buy deteriorated houses at affordable prices in Baltimore (Wed, 🆓, 🛋, Chinatown).
- Make something. There’s an indigo dyeing (Sat, $25, 🛋, Union Market) workshop and a succulent garden candle-making class (Wed, $40, 🛋, Union Market).
- LGBTQ corner. 🌈 Join ALOHO for a game day party (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Adams Morgan), As You Are Bar for queer stories, and Dew Drop Inn for Queer Trivia Night (Wed, 🆓, 🛋, Brookland). Share queer stories with your community at Greetings, From Queer Mountain (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, Capitol Hill).
- Rose all day. 🍷 Try from over 15 wines at a Rosé Jubilee (Thurs, $15, 🛋, Union Market).
