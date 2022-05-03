News & Politics

Pro-Choice Groups Plan to Rally at the Supreme Court Tuesday

Protestors in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Photo by Evy Mages

Protests and rallies have been going on since Monday night in response to a leaked draft opinion published by Politico that suggested the Supreme Court was prepared to overrule Roe v. Wade. Many of the demonstrators who gathered in front of barricades at the Supreme Court last night seemed to be pro-choice, while much of the crowd Tuesday morning appeared to be pro-life.

More pro-choice groups plan to rally on the steps of the Supreme Court Tuesday afternoon and through the evening. Planned Parenthood, along with NARAL, the National Women’s Law Center, and other major reproductive rights groups, began to host a rally at 1 PM today. Several leaders from various pro-choice groups will provide remarks on the Supreme Court’s leaked opinion. The Women’s March, Harriet’s Dreams, Shutdown DC, and Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America will also join other activists across the country in protesting before government building and courthouses at 5 PM.

Damare Baker
