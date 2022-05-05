Map: DC’s 2022 Michelin Star Restaurants and Bib Gourmands

Food

DC's 2022 Michelin Star Restaurants and Bib Gourmands

Where to find your next Michelin meal.

Oyster Oyster, a new Michelin one-star restaurant.

Michelin’s 2022 guide to DC dining is out—and bigger than ever. This year’s “little red book” includes 24 starred restaurants, with four new one-star destinations on the map: wood-fired Mediterranean restaurant Albi in Navy Yard; West End tasting-counter-within-a-restaurant Imperfecto: the Chef’s Table; plant-centric prix-fixe Oyster Oyster in Shaw; and Johnny Spero’s contemporary Georgetown tasting room, Reverie.

Wallet-friendly Bib Gourmand awards are even more varied, with a total of 36 restaurants where diners can get a full meal around $40 per person. Newcomers there range from Indian street food at Daru near H Street, Northeast to destination-worthy ramen at Petworth’s Menya Hosaki.

As is the case since Michelin’s launch here, the guide only covers restaurants in the District proper—save for three-star the Inn at Little Washington in Virginia’s Rappahannock County.


