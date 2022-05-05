Map: DC’s 2022 Michelin Star Restaurants and Bib Gourmands

Michelin’s 2022 guide to DC dining is out—and bigger than ever. This year’s “little red book” includes 24 starred restaurants, with four new one-star destinations on the map: wood-fired Mediterranean restaurant Albi in Navy Yard; West End tasting-counter-within-a-restaurant Imperfecto: the Chef’s Table; plant-centric prix-fixe Oyster Oyster in Shaw; and Johnny Spero’s contemporary Georgetown tasting room, Reverie.

Wallet-friendly Bib Gourmand awards are even more varied, with a total of 36 restaurants where diners can get a full meal around $40 per person. Newcomers there range from Indian street food at Daru near H Street, Northeast to destination-worthy ramen at Petworth’s Menya Hosaki.

As is the case since Michelin’s launch here, the guide only covers restaurants in the District proper—save for three-star the Inn at Little Washington in Virginia’s Rappahannock County.

