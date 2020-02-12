100 Very Best Restaurants: #64 – Reverie

About Reverie
The highs are high at former Minibar chef Johnny Spero’s modernist restaurant in Georgetown. Take the whole duck—among the best of the trendy flock, with fennel-pollen-dusted meat, crunchy skin, and ac-companying duck katsu sandos. For a weeknight indulgence, try scallops swimming in dill buttermilk or a Baltimore gose with a burger (way more delicious and complex than it sounds). Also cool: Spero’s collaboration dinners with a host of national chefs, announced on the chef’s Instagram. Expensive.