11 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

New York-based pizza chain Emmy Squared Pizza (locations in Shaw, Navy Yard, and Alexandria) is collaborating with Mi Vida’s Roberto Santibañez and Dos Primos Tequila for a Cinco de Mayo special lasting now through Sunday, May 22. All locations will serve a Detroit-style pizza topped with chorizo, ground beef, jalapenos, red onions and tomatillo sauce, plus a passionfruit margarita.

Cheer on the Washington Capitals at pizza pub Colony Grill (2800 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington). It’ll offer half-priced pies for an hour after each Caps win during the playoffs. Grab a special themed cocktail for $6.

Pop-up Grocer, the limited-time shop working to “increase visibility of emerging grocery brands,” is coming to Union Market (1262 Fifth St., NE) from Friday, May 6 until Sunday, June 5, and will include over 400 products from more than 120 national and local brands. The store will be open every day from 10 AM until 7 PM.

Union Market rooftop bar Hi-Lawn (1309 Fifth St., NE) is hosting a “Cinco de Derby” celebration this weekend, with live music, food and drink specials, lawn games, and a hat contest. On Saturday, May 7, hear music from bluegrass band Rock Creek Revival from 2 to 4 PM, followed by DJ Lemz from 4 to 6 PM. At 5:30 PM, get out your best headwear for a chance to win prizes and be crowned “most festive.” On Sunday, May 8, DJs Steve Lemz and Keenan Orr are on from 1 to 4 PM.

The Yards’ Brunch On The Go is back every Saturday from Saturday, May 7 until Saturday, May 21. From 10 to 11 AM, walk or run with Pacers Running (300 Tingey St., SE), and then head back to the day’s selected restaurant to pick up a brunch-to-go box. Tickets are $55 and include two water bottles, Champagne and two glasses, and a brunch for two. For tickets and to see each weekend’s brunch offering, head here.

Adams Morgan whiskey destination Jack Rose Dining Saloon (2007 18th St., NW) is throwing its annual Kentucky Derby party on Saturday, May 7, from 3 to 7 PM. Watch the race with drinks and complimentary snacks ($30 per ticket), or take the party home by purchasing a to-go julep kit.

Celebrate Derby Day this Saturday, May 7, at Penn Quarter’s Cafe Riggs (900 F St., NW). From 3 to 7 PM, the bar will offer a special cocktail menu with snacks while watching the “Run for the Roses.” Reserve a spot here.

Atlas Brew Works is celebrating the release of its canned Half Street Hefeweizen on Saturday, May 7, at both its Ivy City Brewery & Tap Room (2052 West Virginia Ave., NE) and its Half Street Brewery & Tap Room (1201 Half St., SE). For $30 per person, down all-you-can-drink drafts, Hefeweizen cans, and select house wine and cocktails from 3 to 5 PM. Buy a ticket here.

From Saturday, May 7 through Saturday, May 14, the District is celebrating its first ever DC Veg Restaurant Week. Throughout the week, look for events, meetups, and panel discussions, along with vegan specials from restaurants around the city. For more information and a list of locations, head here.

DC Brau’s Dock Days of Summer music series is back starting Sunday, May 8. Every Sunday from 2 to 5 PM, the brewery (3178-B Bladensburg Rd., NE) will host free live performances and offer a selection of seasonal beers as well as (new this year) slushies.

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Chiko (locations in Dupont, Capitol Hill, Bethesda, and Shirlington) is featuring specials from a selection of Asian chefs throughout May. Proceeds from the dishes will go toward EmbraceRace, an organization that educates about race and bias. From Monday, May 9 through Thursday, May 12, the featured dish will be mala chicken from chef Peter Chang (NiHao, Q by Peter Chang, Mama Chang, and Peter Chang).