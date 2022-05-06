Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.
A School Without Walls grad and rising racecar driver, he recently made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Richmond Raceway.
The ex–Washington City Paper food writer is joining José Andrés’s World Central Kitchen. She’ll enlist chefs to help with its charitable operations.
This Suitland native —an attorney and poet—started Freedom Reads, which gives inmates better access to books.
As president of City Wildlife, she’s pushing a DC Council bill that would make new buildings safer for birds.
President Biden has nominated the DC landscape architect to serve on the US Commission of Fine Arts.
Photographs courtesy of subjects.
This article appears in the May 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This May
A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation
About Guest List
Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.
Rajah Caruth
A School Without Walls grad and rising racecar driver, he recently made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Richmond Raceway.
Laura Hayes
The ex–Washington City Paper food writer is joining José Andrés’s World Central Kitchen. She’ll enlist chefs to help with its charitable operations.
Reginald Dwayne Betts
This Suitland native —an attorney and poet—started Freedom Reads, which gives inmates better access to books.
Anne Lewis
As president of City Wildlife, she’s pushing a DC Council bill that would make new buildings safer for birds.
Lisa Delplace
President Biden has nominated the DC landscape architect to serve on the US Commission of Fine Arts.
Photographs courtesy of subjects.
This article appears in the May 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
Most Popular in News & Politics
Washington DC’s 500 Most Influential People
There Are Going to Be a Bunch of Abortion Rights Rallies and Protests in the Coming Weeks. Here’s What’s Happening and When.
Dog Bars Are Booming in Washington—and More Are on the Way
The Untold Story of the White House’s Weirdly Hip Record Collection
Pro-Choice Groups Plan to Rally at the Supreme Court Tuesday
Washingtonian Magazine
May 2022: Fantastic Foodie GetawaysView Issue
Subscribe
Follow Us on Social
Follow Us on Social
Related
5 Key Clashes Between Presidents and the Press
Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past March and April
Bartees Strange, “This Will Not Pass,” and Other DC Stuff We’re Digging
Quilters Make the Case for DC Statehood
More from News & Politics
How Foster and Adoptive Families Observe Mother’s Day
There Are Going to Be a Bunch of Abortion Rights Rallies and Protests in the Coming Weeks. Here’s What’s Happening and When.
Tall Fencing Has Gone Up Outside the Supreme Court
Dog Bars Are Booming in Washington—and More Are on the Way
6 Other Leaks That Rocked Washington
PHOTOS: A Long Day at the Supreme Court
Four DC-Area Abortion Advocates on Life After Roe
5 Key Clashes Between Presidents and the Press