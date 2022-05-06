News & Politics

Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This May

A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation

Written by | Published on

About Guest List

Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.

Rajah Caruth

A School Without Walls grad and rising racecar driver, he recently made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Richmond Raceway.

 

Laura Hayes

The ex–Washington City Paper food writer is joining José Andrés’s World Central Kitchen. She’ll enlist chefs to help with its charitable operations.

 

Reginald Dwayne Betts

This Suitland native —an attorney and poet—started Freedom Reads, which gives inmates better access to books.

 

Anne Lewis

As president of City Wildlife, she’s pushing a DC Council bill that would make new buildings safer for birds.

 

Lisa Delplace

President Biden has nominated the DC landscape architect to serve on the US Commission of Fine Arts.

Photographs courtesy of subjects.
This article appears in the May 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

More:

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day