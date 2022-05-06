Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This May

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. More from Guest List



Rajah Caruth

A School Without Walls grad and rising racecar driver, he recently made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Richmond Raceway.

Laura Hayes

The ex–Washington City Paper food writer is joining José Andrés’s World Central Kitchen. She’ll enlist chefs to help with its charitable operations.

Reginald Dwayne Betts

This Suitland native —an attorney and poet—started Freedom Reads, which gives inmates better access to books.

Anne Lewis

As president of City Wildlife, she’s pushing a DC Council bill that would make new buildings safer for birds.

Lisa Delplace

President Biden has nominated the DC landscape architect to serve on the US Commission of Fine Arts.

Photographs courtesy of subjects.

This article appears in the May 2022 issue of Washingtonian.