1000 South Capitol redefines sophistication and comfort as the real estate titan’s first residential property in Washington, D.C. Lerner is thrilled to get in on the ground floor of this up and coming neighborhood at the center of the ballpark district, just a short walk away from National Park, Shopping centers and local restaurants in the area. The newly designed 244-unit 300,000 square-foot high-rise, complete with high-end finishing’s and breathtaking views of the Washington Capitol and downtown D.C., represents the very best in luxury apartments that Washington has to offer. From first-class amenities to catered concierge services and custom-tailored events, the upscale rental building is igniting lots of buzz and excitement in the Navy Yard.

Expertly crafted interior design features include fixtures and finishes such as Blomberg stainless steel appliances, providing an unparalleled level of elegance within each residence. Kitchens feature soft-close cabinets in a rich wood veneer as well as shimmering quartz countertops, backsplashes, and a waterfall island.

From active lifestyles to relaxation and leisure, 1000 South Capitol has it all! Lerner’s exclusive Mantracore® Fitness Studio can accommodate any workout routine with top-of-the-line exercise equipment and private studios for yoga and personal training. The studios extend into outdoor lounge areas with eco-friendly courtyard gardens where residents can grab a refreshing drink from the juice bar to cool down after each workout. The coined name, Mantracore®derives from the powerful, motivational mantras that span across the walls combined with the mythological manticore creature, known for being unconquerable.

1000 South Capitol is devoted to curating the ultimate live-in luxury experience. The scenic rooftop exhibits the height of relaxation with a resort-quality infinity edge swimming pool descending 4.6 feet underwater. The pool features a sun ledge seating shelf, partially submerged chaise lounges for sunbathing, and private, shaded seating surrounding the water’s edges. Residents can unwind in the intimate wine bar and demonstration kitchen. The hotel-style dining lounge can be reserved for private parties or even curated wine tastings, offering an extravagant setting for entertaining. For content creators looking to bring their craft to life, there is a fully functional podcast studio in which residents can record shows right from home.

The building’s unique exterior sawtooth facade speaks to the cutting-edge design by the internationally acclaimed, D.C.-based architectural firm, Shalom Baranes Associates and Cecconi Simone, an award-winning interior design practice. Residences range from studios to three-bedroom duplex penthouses, all with distinctive floorplans and spectacular views of the Capitol, downtown Washington, D.C., and Virginia 1000 South Capitol offers the very best in quality and sophistication to Lerner Residents, setting a new gold standard for luxury living.

