Women’s Soccer Champs the Washington Spirit Are Back in Action—Here’s Where to See Them Play

The Washington Spirit soccer team—the reigning National Women’s Soccer League champions, —are back on local fields. Among the big names you’ll see: US Soccer Women’s National Team stars Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett. There are 10 more opportunities to watch the team in action on their home turf this season. Five of the games will take place at Audi Field in DC’s Buzzard Point, while the others are happening at Segra Field in Leesburg. Here is the 2022 home game schedule; tickets at both fields start at $25.

Spirit vs. Angel City FC

Sunday, May 15 at 5 PM | Audi Field, Washington, DC

Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars

Wednesday, June 1 at 7:30 PM | Segra Field, Leesburg, VA

Spirit vs. NC Courage

Saturday, June 11 at 7 PM | Segra Field, Leesburg, VA

Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC

Friday, June 17 at 7:30 PM | Segra Field, Leesburg, VA

Spirit vs. Kansas City Current

Sunday, July 10 at 5 PM | Segra Field, Leesburg, VA

Spirit vs. Orlando Pride

Sunday, July 17 at 5 PM | Audi Field, Washington, DC

Spirit vs. Portland Thorns

Wednesday, August 10 at 7:30 PM | Segra Field, Leesburg, VA

Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC

Saturday, September 10 at 1 PM | Audi Field, Washington, DC

Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

Saturday, September 17 at 7 PM | Audi Field, Washington, DC

Spirit vs. Houston Dash

Saturday, October 1 at 7 PM | Audi Field, Washington, DC

