Women’s Soccer Champs the Washington Spirit Are Back in Action—Here’s Where to See Them Play

The Washington Spirit soccer team—the reigning National Women’s Soccer League champions, —are back on local fields. Among the big names you’ll see: US Soccer Women’s National Team stars Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett. There are 10 more opportunities to watch the team in action on their home turf this season. Five of the games will take place at Audi Field in DC’s Buzzard Point, while the others are happening at Segra Field in Leesburg. Here is the 2022 home game schedule; tickets at both fields start at $25.
Spirit vs. Angel City FC
Sunday, May 15 at 5 PM | Audi Field, Washington, DC
Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars
Wednesday, June 1 at 7:30 PM | Segra Field, Leesburg, VA
Spirit vs. NC Courage
Saturday, June 11 at 7 PM | Segra Field, Leesburg, VA
Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC
Friday, June 17 at 7:30 PM | Segra Field, Leesburg, VA
Spirit vs. Kansas City Current
Sunday, July 10 at 5 PM | Segra Field, Leesburg, VA
Spirit vs. Orlando Pride
Sunday, July 17 at 5 PM | Audi Field, Washington, DC
Spirit vs. Portland Thorns
Wednesday, August 10 at 7:30 PM | Segra Field, Leesburg, VA
Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC
Saturday, September 10 at 1 PM | Audi Field, Washington, DC
Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
Saturday, September 17 at 7 PM | Audi Field, Washington, DC
Spirit vs. Houston Dash
Saturday, October 1 at 7 PM | Audi Field, Washington, DC