MAP: Saturday’s National Mall Street Closures

If you had plans to drive to the National Mall on Saturday, don’t bother. The streets will be closed for parking and traffic for most of the day due to the Bans Off Our Bodies March and a DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services parade celebrating the agency’s 150th anniversary.

Thousands of people are expected to be in the area. Many of the restrictions start at 6 AM, but everything should be clear by 6 PM.

Here’s a map, plus a list of street closures for Saturday’s events:

These streets will be closed to parking from 6 AM to 4 PM on Saturday, May 14 (marked in blue):

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 15th Street, NW

12th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive, NW

14th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 14th Street, NW

13th Street between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

These streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday, May 14 (marked in red):

9th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue, NW

14th Street between F Street, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue between 14th Street and 15th Street, NW

SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 ramp

Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge) – All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395

Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge – HOV) – All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395

These streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 11 AM to 6 PM on Saturday, May 14 (marked in orange):

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 12th Street to 15th Street, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Join the conversation!