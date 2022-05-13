Food

Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Chat with Ann about new restaurants, brunch, and more.

Written by | Published on
Photograph by Scott Suchman
Join us today, May 13 at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. Have a question about the burgeoning drinking garden trend? Wondering which new sandwiches you should check out? Or maybe you’re just looking for a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now for Ann, then join her this morning for an answer.
Ann: Good morning! Thanks for joining today. I’m here for the next hour for all your burning questions. Ask in the form below; the transcript shows up underneath.

More:

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day