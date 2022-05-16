A Blood Moon and Rainbow: Photos of Last Night’s Spectacular Sky Events in DC

Two spectacular sights graced DC’s skyline after the rain last night: a double rainbow and, later on, a total lunar eclipse that resulted in a blood moon.

The double rainbow—which forms when light gets reflected twice within a water droplet and often when the sun is low in the sky—could be seen around 8 p.m. last night. However, you would have had to stay up until at least 11:30 p.m. for the blood moon’s full effect. That’s when the moon entered the Earth’s full shadow for an hour, known as “totality,” and glowed red from scattered sunlight coming through Earth’s atmosphere.

While the total lunar eclipse was visible to a majority of the world last night and while double rainbows aren’t exactly rare, there’s something about colorful celestial events next to DC’s stone-white monuments that make them extra special.

Plus, Sunday evening’s sky events may have set the tone for the week. Tomorrow, a House panel will also be thinking skyward, as it will hold an open congressional hearing about UFOs for the first time in more than 50 years.

