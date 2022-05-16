News & Politics

PHOTOS: Weekend Pro-Choice Rally and March in DC

Thousands angered by the potential overturning of Roe vs. Wade marched to the Supreme Court.

Abortion rights supporters march on the Supreme Court in response to the leaked draft opinion where a majority of justices ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade. Photographs by Evy Mages

On Saturday, thousands of pro-choice advocates participated in a “Bans Off Our Bodies” march put together in part by Women’s March, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and the Service Employees International Union. The demonstration—which came in the wake of nationwide uproar from women’s reproductive rights supporters after Politico leaked a Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade—began at noon on the Northeast side of the Washington Monument and traveled to the Supreme Court building. Some 17,000 people were expected to attend, according to a permit issued by the National Park Service. Below are photos taken during the “public cervix announcement.”

