12 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Looking for a midnight drink? Capitol Hill’s Beuchert’s Saloon (623 Pennsylvania Ave., SE) is bringing back its late night happy hour. Grab a $10 cocktail Monday through Thursday from 10 PM to 12 AM, or Friday and Saturday from 10 PM until 1 AM.

The Preakness is back this weekend at Pimlico Race Course (5201 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore), and while the event is centered around the races themselves, there’s plenty of culinary entertainment as well. On Friday, May 20, starting at 3 PM, take part in Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art and Music Festival, with appearances by Top Chef‘s Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, and chef Marcus Samuelsson; musical performances from Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion; and eats from local restaurants. General admission tickets are $59, or go VIP for $175 and get faster entry and other perks. Tickets can be found here.

Hard seltzer festival Seltzerland is coming to Park View’s Hook Hall (3400 Georgia Ave., NW) on Saturday, May 21. The event runs from 11:30 AM until 5:30 PM, but is split into two two-and-a-half hour sessions. Play games, listen to music, and try a slew of hard seltzer flavors and brands throughout the day. Tickets are $35 for general admission or $55 for VIP (which lets you tack on an additional 30 minutes to your session), and can be purchased here.

Navy Yard Puerto Rican spot La Famosa (1300 Fourth St., SE) is kicking off the summer “Boricua-style” on Saturday, May 21. An afternoon pig roast runs from 2 to 5 PM, with Bomba and Plena performances from Los Hijo ‘e Plena, who will also offer mini-tutorials. RSVP to the celebration here.

The Washington Tennis & Education Foundation hosts its annual Share The Love Gala this Saturday, May 21, from 6 to 10 PM at the Downtown DC Ritz Carlton (1150 22nd St., NW). The event includes a cocktail reception, open bar, three-course wine dinner, awards ceremony (hosted by News4 anchor Jim Handly), silent auction, live music, and more. Tickets start at $500, and are available here.



Ballston Business Improvement District‘s Quarterfest Crawl is back on Saturday, May 21. The free event is centered around Ballston Quarter (4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington), and will feature live music, food and drink specials and samples, and other entertainment from noon to 8 PM. No registration required.

The Willard InterContinental (1401 Pennsylvania Ave., NW) and Provence vineyard Chateau d’Esclans—makers of Whispering Angel—is hosting a Rosé Soirée on Saturday, May 21, from 1 to 5 PM. Expect rosé tastings on the terrace, plus food stations, live music and a floral wall. Tickets are $150 ($250 for VIP), and can be purchased here.

Capital One hosts its second Perchfest this weekend at its rooftop-park The Perch (1805 Capital One Dr., Tysons). It’ll celebrate its newest addition—an 18-hole mini golf course. On Saturday, May 21 from noon to 11 PM and Sunday, May 22, from noon to 5 PM, it will offer live music, drinks and drafts, food trucks, lawn games, and mini golf. A kid-focused party runs from noon to 3 PM on Saturday, with face-painting and puppies from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue. Tickets are free (get them here), and there’s a suggested donation to Best Buddies of Northern Virginia and DC.

TPSS (Takoma Park Silver Spring) Community Kitchen is hosting its first Crossroads Community Food Fair on Sunday, May 22, from 10 AM to 3 PM. Over 15 Takoma Park businesses will offer food and drink, and there will be live music. The fair is at Laurel and Carroll Avenues in Takoma Park (across from the Takoma Streetery). More information here.

The AAPI Heritage Month chef collabs finish off next week at Chiko (locations in Dupont, Capitol Hill, Bethesda, and Shirlington). The last dish—okonomiyaki tots—comes courtesy of Daikaya Group chef/partner Katsuya Fukushima. Try the snack Monday, May 23 until Thursday, May 26. Proceeds from the dish will go toward EmbraceRace.

A sommelier from Shaw/Navy Yard wine bars Maxwell Park is heading to the Virginia ‘burbs Tuesday, May 24 for a sparkling wine tasting at Reston’s Faraday Park apartment building (11201 Reston Station Blvd.,

Reston). It’ll run from 6 to 8 PM. Register here.

Spritzes are everywhere this summer, and the Shaw location of All Purpose (1250 Ninth St., NW) is hosting Spritz Blitz—a build-your-own spritz event with snacks—on Tuesday, May 24 at 5 PM. Tickets, $35, are available here, and include a take-home spritz pouch.