Looking for ways you can do your part to fight climate change? For residents in DC and Maryland, CleanChoice Energy offers a variety of renewable energy solutions that make it easy to choose clean energy for your home.

One exciting new way DC and Maryland residents can make a positive impact on the planet is called community solar. With a community solar subscription, you can enjoy the benefits of going solar—without having to install solar panels on your roof. Here are the top reasons you should choose community solar with CleanChoice Energy:

1. You can save money

Here’s one of the most exciting reasons you should choose community solar: it can help save you money on your electricity costs. How does it work? You can purchase a subscription to your local community solar farm and receive credits on your utility bill each month based on the solar power produced on the farm. Since the bill credits are generally worth more than you pay for them, you can expect to save on electricity costs over the course of the year. These savings could add up to thousands of dollars over the course of your agreement!

2. You can join even if you rent

You do not need to own your home to participate in community solar. Renters can also join their local community solar farm and access solar energy!

3. There are no upfront costs

Unlike rooftop solar, there are no upfront payments or maintenance costs. You simply pay your monthly subscription as you go, and you can start saving money as soon as the farm is operational and you start receiving bill credits.

4. There’s no maintenance or installation hassles

Community solar can offer some of the same benefits of rooftop solar, without having to worry about the hassles of rooftop construction and maintenance. No solar panels on your roof means no home visits, installations, construction, or headaches.

5. Your roof doesn’t have to be perfect

If your roof is shaded, faces the wrong direction, or can’t support solar panels, don’t worry—you can still access solar power! Community solar doesn’t have the physical limitations of rooftop solar.

6. You can still access solar power even if you move

If you move during the course of your agreement, your agreement can be easily transferred to a new address within your utility’s service territory. Unlike rooftop solar, you won’t lose out on the solar panels you spent so much time and money installing if you eventually move.

7. You’ll support local renewable energy

With community solar, you will not only help support the development of renewable energy—you’ll also help support local business and local jobs in your community.

8. You can help end our reliance on fossil fuels

The electricity your solar farm generates gets pushed into your regional grid, which helps reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. Fewer fossil fuels mean less air pollution and cleaner air for you and your neighbors.

9. It’s easy!

There’s no change to your electricity service or any service interruptions, and you’ll still use electricity exactly as you do now. Your utility will still provide the power and deliver service to you, and you will continue to pay your electric bill as you do now. The only difference is that the power generated on your behalf will be 100% clean, solar energy.

10. You can make a positive impact on our planet

Using pollution-free solar energy is an impactful way you can help protect our environment. In 2021, CleanChoice community solar customers generated 113,461,541 kWh of solar energy. That has the same environmental impact as:

811,589 trees planted; or

88,873,863 pounds of coal not burned; or

10,576 cars taken off the road!

By signing up for community solar, you can add to our collective positive environmental impact and help lead the way to a solar-powered, clean energy future. Saving the environment while saving money? Sounds like a win-win!

Interested in more ways you can help protect the environment? If you’re a DC or Maryland resident, in addition to community solar, you can choose CleanChoice Energy as your electricity supplier. While joining a community solar farm helps to add 100% clean energy to the grid, with the CleanChoice Clean Electricity program, you can make sure all of the energy you use in your home is replenished on the grid with 100% clean wind and solar energy—without having to change your daily routine. And if you’re a Virginia resident, click here to learn more about what renewable energy options are available to you through CleanChoice.

No matter where you live in the DMV, CleanChoice Energy offers renewable energy options and climate solutions to help you make a positive impact on the planet. Visit our website to check availability and sign up today!