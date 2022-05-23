5 Facts About Dumfries, Virginia, the Possible New Home of the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have purchased about 200 acres of land in Prince William County as the site of a possible new stadium, according to ESPN. The land cost the Commanders $100 million, John Keim reports. The team is eyeing more land just off I-95 in Dumfries, Virginia, Keim writes.

According to a source, their plans include a 60,000-seat domed stadium — so it can be used throughout the year — as well as the team’s practice facility; an amphitheater seating 15,000 to 20,000; a small indoor music arena; high-end retail shops; bars and restaurants; and residential living. The roof would be translucent and the stadium’s facade could change colors — it would be white during the day and, for example, burgundy at night.

Here are a few facts about the team’s theoretical new home:

Dumfries is named after a town in Scotland. Scots pronounce its name “dum-FREESE,” while Virginians tend to pronounce their version’s name as “DUM-freeze.” Both are acceptable in context. Dumfries is the oldest chartered town in Virginia. It’s home to the Weems-Botts Museum, named for Mason Locke “Parson” Weems, the first biographer of George Washington (and the source of the cherry tree myth), and Benjamin Botts, who worked as a defense attorney for Aaron Burr. According to the town’s own website, “Due to numerous factors, Dumfries peaked in size and importance in 1763.” Dumfries is something of a hotspot for legalized gambling: Rosie’s Gaming Emporium opened last January, and ground has been broken on a huge new resort on the site of a former landfill, which WJLA reports could open as soon as late next year.