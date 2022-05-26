Welcome to the land of wild horses—plus laid-back beaches and loads of seafood.

The coastal haven’s dining scene is packed with both tradition and new energy.

Destination: Burgers

A frosty-blue-and-white-toned throwback to 1950s burger joints, Spelunker’s (116 South St., Front Royal) specializes in well-griddled “cavern burgers”—single-level or double-decker—piled high with fixings. Pair one with skin-on fries and a custard shake so thick your straw stands up straight.

Virginia’s capital city is a magnet for booze and barbecue lovers.

Three Maryland Dairy Farms That Churn Out Amazing Ice Cream

You can’t get much fresher than dairy-farm-made ice cream. Here are three cow-filled pastures that are worth the drive. -Nevin Martell

4323-A Tuscarora Rd., Tuscarora

Fourth-generation farmers raise the Holsteins that provide milk for this charming small-batch creamery. It churns out 80 flavors a year, including salty-caramel pretzel, lemon cookie crunch, and peppermint bark. Simple cone not enough? There’s a sprawling selection of ice-cream pies, sandwiches, floats, splits, and sundaes.

8305 Bolivar Rd., Middletown

This scoop shop focuses on blue-ribbon renditions of beloved classics like mint chip, chocolate peanut butter, and butter pecan. Sit outside at one of the picnic tables, within view of the grazing cows.

349 Hopewell Rd., Havre de Grace

This dairy farm’s homey ice-cream parlor serves up the usual suspects—cookies and cream, butter pecan, strawberry—year-round. But visit in the summer for a host of seasonal flavors, such as lemon-blueberry, cotton candy, and black-raspberry chip.

The Eastern Shore’s sleeper hit has way more to offer than just crabs.

Destination: Foraging Fun

At Fox Haven Organic Farm & Learning Center (3630 Poffenberger Rd., Jefferson, Md.), forager Nick Spero teaches classes on how to find edible treasures all around you. One class on June 11 shows how to find two of the season’s most desirable wild foods: cattails and milkweed. At the end of the hunt, going through a monarch-butterfly habitat, you cook up the plants’ shoots, which taste like asparagus. More into mushrooms? Look for classes this fall.

One Stop Trip: Your Guide to Marshall, Virginia’s Restaurant-Filled Main Street

Feel like going on a food crawl? The Main Street that runs through Marshall, Virginia—population 1,854—is lined with historic buildings reimagined as interesting dining spots and shops. -Lydia Strohl

Glascock Grocery & Nick’s Deli 8294 E. Main St. Locals head to the back counter for made-to-order fried chicken and breakfast sandwiches. It also stocks provisions, wine, and candy.

The Whole Ox 8357 W. Main St. Amanda Luhowiak and husband Derek, a butcher, kick-started Marshall’s foodie renaissance, offering humanely raised meat, housemade charcuterie, and an all-day menu.

Red Truck Bakery 8368 W. Main St. Grab sandwiches for the road or relax with coffee and a doughnut at this old-school bakery. Favorites such as chocolate moonshine cake honor the Southern tradition of baking with hooch.

Field & Main 8369 W. Main St. Neal Wavra’s up­scale farm-to-table restaurant prepares local bounty simply, roasting vegetables and meat over a wood fire. It boasts a covered patio and seven lovely cabanas.

Johnny Monarch’s 8374 W. Main St. Double-decker “bustaurant” owner Brian Lichorowic cooks comfort food such as chicken spiedies and American pie (ground beef with macaroni).

Half Past Moon Coffee Buzz 8375 W. Main St. Settle on the wide Victorian porch for barista beverages, smoothies, or quiche.

Commonwealth Classics 8382 W. Main St. The former IGA market showcases autos from England and South America, attracting buffs for “cars and coffee” monthly.

La Palmita 8406 W. Main St. Farm workers and weekend cyclists line up at this gas-station market to refuel with scratch tacos, pupusas, and quesadillas.

Vintage 4238 Frost St. This French-centric antiques-and-wine shop outgrew its spot at Marshall Curated, the multi-vendor emporium across the way. Both are worth a browse.

The small Rappahannock County town boasts an indie food scene with Blue Ridge views.

Get a room—and a delicious dinner.

Main street food photographs courtesy of restaurants.

Icons by Connie Zheng.

These articles appear in the May 2022 issue of Washingtonian.



