A rendering of the proposed Springsong museum. Rendering courtesy of Miche Booz Architect.
Rebecca Henson remembers the moment she had the idea for a Rachel Carson museum in Silver Spring. It was a year into a global pandemic and a few months after the January 6 attack on the Capitol. “Dark times,” Henson recalls. Driving past Burnt Mills East Park on Colesville Road, she glanced at the historic building that stands on its grounds and had a vision of it as a museum. “I could just see the sign out front,” she says. “I thought, ‘Why not create something beautiful and positive for the community?’ ”
In February, Springsong (the name of both the nonprofit and the proposed museum) released the first architectural sketches of its vision. The building that would house it is a 1936 water-pumping station that was built to look like a Colonial home. It has mostly been unused since 1962. The museum would feature a floor of exhibits about Carson’s life and work and another dedicated to local flora and fauna, as well as the history of Native Americans in the area. Henson says that since the group began a fundraising campaign in December, it has raised more than $24,000. The museum concept has also earned the endorsement of the Audubon Naturalist Society, of which Carson was a member.
The next step is to convince Montgomery Parks. Last summer, Springsong informally presented its idea and heard some concerns related to traffic flow, historic preservation, and—naturally—environmental impact. The group is working to address those issues and now will officially petition for redevelopment and use of the building. “I don’t think Parks will stand in the way,” says David Tobin, manager of public-private partnerships for Montgomery Parks. “Like any unused or underused park building, we’d be happy to see it put to use.”
But regardless of what happens, Henson hopes people will continue to discover and appreciate Carson: “We should be celebrating this incredible person whose spirit is in our midst.”
This article appears in the June 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
A Rachel Carson Museum Might Be Coming to Silver Spring
A group is raising funds to honor the environmental pioneer.
Rebecca Henson remembers the moment she had the idea for a Rachel Carson museum in Silver Spring. It was a year into a global pandemic and a few months after the January 6 attack on the Capitol. “Dark times,” Henson recalls. Driving past Burnt Mills East Park on Colesville Road, she glanced at the historic building that stands on its grounds and had a vision of it as a museum. “I could just see the sign out front,” she says. “I thought, ‘Why not create something beautiful and positive for the community?’ ”
A month later, Henson—a climate-risk researcher and Silver Spring resident—founded a nonprofit organization with the mission of establishing the first museum dedicated to Carson, the so-called mother of the modern environmental movement. Carson wrote the landmark book Silent Spring at her home two miles up the Anacostia River from Burnt Mills East. While her house is a National Historic Landmark, there isn’t currently a place where the public can directly engage with her ideas and life story.
In February, Springsong (the name of both the nonprofit and the proposed museum) released the first architectural sketches of its vision. The building that would house it is a 1936 water-pumping station that was built to look like a Colonial home. It has mostly been unused since 1962. The museum would feature a floor of exhibits about Carson’s life and work and another dedicated to local flora and fauna, as well as the history of Native Americans in the area. Henson says that since the group began a fundraising campaign in December, it has raised more than $24,000. The museum concept has also earned the endorsement of the Audubon Naturalist Society, of which Carson was a member.
The next step is to convince Montgomery Parks. Last summer, Springsong informally presented its idea and heard some concerns related to traffic flow, historic preservation, and—naturally—environmental impact. The group is working to address those issues and now will officially petition for redevelopment and use of the building. “I don’t think Parks will stand in the way,” says David Tobin, manager of public-private partnerships for Montgomery Parks. “Like any unused or underused park building, we’d be happy to see it put to use.”
But regardless of what happens, Henson hopes people will continue to discover and appreciate Carson: “We should be celebrating this incredible person whose spirit is in our midst.”
Most Popular in News & Politics
Washington DC’s 500 Most Influential People
The Washington Football Team You Should Be Rooting For
Elvis Met Nixon 50 Years Ago Today in One of the Weirdest White House Meetings in History
PHOTOS: Barack and Michelle Obama Visited the National Gallery of Art
Dognapping Is Becoming a Problem in DC. Here’s How Pet Owners Can Protect Themselves and Their Pets.
Washingtonian Magazine
June 2022: 101 Reasons to Love Summer in DCView Issue
Subscribe
Follow Us on Social
Follow Us on Social
Related
The “Slow Burn” Podcast Tackles Roe v. Wade
5 Fascinating Stats About the Lincoln Memorial
The Renwick Set Out to Acquire Hundreds of Objects From Diverse Artists. Now You Can See the Results in a Massive Exhibition.
A Johnny Cash Statue Is Coming to the Capitol
More from News & Politics
Congress Wants Dan Snyder to Appear at a Hearing
Anees Is Happy for You to Tell Him What His Music Means
The Washington Football Team You Should Be Rooting For
The “Slow Burn” Podcast Tackles Roe v. Wade
PHOTOS: Barack and Michelle Obama Visited the National Gallery of Art
James Kirchick Explores DC’s Gay History in an Ambitious New Book
5 Fascinating Stats About the Lincoln Memorial
DC Spring Animal Sightings, Ranked From Worst to Wildest