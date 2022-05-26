This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

Subscribe

Or Manage My Subscription

FEATURES

101 Reasons to Love Summer in DC

Our favorite rooftop bars, cool pools, lively festivals, outdoor movies, scrumptious pies, boat rides on the Potomac, and other fun things to do this season. Edited by Sherri Dalphonse.

The Spy in My Basement

Lou Mizell was one of America’s top intelligence agents—an operative who saved lives by breaking up narcotraffickers and terrorist rings, and who was a frequent source for reporters. Then his world fell apart. How did someone this connected go from hero to homeless? By Michael Gips.

The Other Burgundy and Gold

The D.C. Divas are the Washington football team that’s easy to root for—and not just because they have a winning record. By Andrew Beaujon. Photographs by Phebe Grosser.

CAPITAL COMMENT

A Deep Look at Roe V. Wade: The Slow Burn podcast’s new subject is super-timely. By Sylvie McNamara.

Big Boat, Small Canal: The canal boat returns to Georgetown. By Jessica Ruf.

Head to Head: Could both the Nationals and the Commanders get new owners? By Luke Mullins.

Capitol Critters: Foxes aren’t the only wildlife around the Capitol. By Jessica Ruf.

A Room For Rosa Parks: Her stay at a DC inn led to a lasting friendship. By Tori Bergel.

Big Picture: Behind the scenes with an elite band. By Tori Bergel. Photograph by Erik Lindquist.

IQ

Interview: James Kirchick explores DC’s gay history in an ambitious book. By Sylvie McNamara.

Women in Journalism Awards: Journalists who have led the industry in covering politics, national security, and more. By Damare Baker and Kayla Benjamin.

LIFE, HEALTH & TRAVEL

Whatever Floats Your Boat: Six destinations where both beach people and lake lovers will be happy. By Andrea C. Poe.

Help­—I have Nothing to Wear!: Now that Washingtonians are getting dressed up again, many are hiring stylists to update their wardrobes. By Amy Moeller.

Cyber Sanity: Advice on managing email, not doom-scrolling, and staying sane in a hyper-connected world. By Jessica Ruf.

HOME

Worth the Wait: A stunning renovation on Virginia’s Northern Neck that took nearly 20 years. By Marisa M. Kashino.

The Briefing | Southwest Waterfront: New spots to explore in one of DC’s fastest-changing neighborhoods—and what’s coming next. By Damare Baker, Kayla Benjamin, Jessica Ruf.

Off the Market: The month’s luxury home sales. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

Author Azar Nafisi on how Freddie Mercury helped her survive life in Iran. As told to Luke Mullins.

