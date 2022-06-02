Festivals & Parties Are Everywhere!
For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:
- The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside.
- The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside.
- The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.
- And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.
Your Last-Minute Weekend Plans
There is a celebration for everyone this weekend, truly!
- If you want to be around art. 🖼 Enjoy free admission to a variety of museums as part of the Annual Dupont Kalorama Museum Walk (Sat & Sun, 🆓, 🛋, Dupont & Kalorama). Listen to Laurie Anderson’s drone-based sonic performance, hear from Yoko Ono’s Wish Tree, or take part in a variety of workshops as part of Sound Scene Fest (Fri-Sun, 🛋 /🌲, various locations).
- If you want to drink. 🍻 Try 80 beers from 30 breweries at the Queer Beer Festival (Fri-Sat, $65+, 🛋 /🌲, Wharf) or a new Pride Plis (Thurs, 🆓 entry, 🌲, Navy Yard) at a beer launch party.
- If you want to celebrate Pride. 🌈 Collect Pride swag at the 5th Annual Alexandria Pride kickoff event (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Alexandria). Party along with Reston Pride (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Reston) with performances, talks, and food vendors! Watch Milk, The Half of It, and Saturday Church as part of a Pride Movie Night (Fri, 🆓, 🛋, Ashburn).
- If you just want to be outside. 🌞☀️😎 Participate in open streets (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, variety of neighborhoods) celebrations as 1½ miles of Seventh St. NW will be closed for pedestrians and bikers from across the Shaw, Mount Vernon Square, Chinatown, and Penn Quarter neighborhoods. Head to Meridian Hill Park to celebrate Immigrant Heritage Month at the DC Afro Latino Fest (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Columbia Heights).
- If you want something family-friendly. 🧸 Get your face painted and dance along at the Uptown Shuffle (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Cleveland Park) as part of Cleveland Park’s Construction Fest. Visit the Textile Museum for an Indian Art and Culture Family Day (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Foggy Bottom), filled with cultural performances, crafting (such as embroidery or block printing), and museum tours! Spend a day at the National Children’s Museum with Blue’s Clues (Sat, $, 🛋, Downtown).
- If you want something dog-friendly. 🦮 Bring your furry family member to Planet Bethesda (Sun, 🆓 entry, 🌲, Bethesda) to play in a canine courtyard or to Paws on the Plaza (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Tysons Corner) to romp in splash pads and a pop-up dog park.
What’s on Our Radar: Dog-Friendly Events
- Take your dog to a baseball game. There are a few games when you can bring your dog to Nationals Park, as part of Pups in the Park. The stadium even has an astroturf-pad relief area for your four-legged friend and treats. (The next one is June 13, $35 human tickets, $10 dog tickets, Nationals Stadium.)
- Flow with your dog. Bark Haus is offering a dog-friendly yoga class. Participants get a day pass to the equally dog-friendly bar (June 11, $25, Alexandria).
- Spend happy hour with your dog. Several bars offer “yappy hours” across the District, including metrobar (June 5 & June 30, Edgewood), Midlands (June 6, Park View), City State Brewing (June 14, Edgewood), Shop Made in DC Union Market (June 16, Union Market). There are also weekly events at Wunder Garten (every Sunday, NoMa) and many breed-specific meetups, such as for beagles, golden retrievers, or Bernese mountain dogs at Bark Social (various dates, $, Bethesda).
- Bring your dog to a museum party. Dumbarton House will be open after hours for a Howlin’ Happy Hour and will make pup-themed crafts (June 16, $5 donation, Glover Park).
- Get your dog a smoothie. Hikyoga is teaming up with South Block for a dog jog or walk around Georgetown, followed by discounted smoothies. (June 4, $16, Georgetown).
Your Neighbor,
Jade (@clockoutdc)