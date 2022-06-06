Welcome to Dylan—a new vision for refined living in Alexandria, presenting spacious condominium residences built for modern lifestyles. As one of the area’s fastest-selling new condominium properties, Dylan is ideally situated in the heart of Potomac Yard near the vibrant Old Town North and Del Ray neighborhoods. Convenient to Amazon’s HQ2 & walkable to the new Potomac Yard Metro (opening 2022) & Virginia Tech’s Innovation District. Dylan sits adjacent to the 23-acre Potomac Yard Park with walking/biking trails, ballfields, children’s playground, tennis courts, and so much more. The stunning rooftop amenity space offers incredible views of the river, Alexandria, & Downtown Washington, DC. Residents will enjoy generously sized 1- to 3-bedroom residences with spa-inspired baths, expansive gourmet kitchens, private outdoor balconies, spacious entertaining spaces, exceptional onsite amenities and concierge services. This 4th floor “B2” residence offers 882 square feet and includes one bedroom, a living/dining room, gourmet kitchen, den with pocket door, one full bath, a fabulous walk-in closet, powder room and a balcony. Delivering Fall 2022. Dylan’s Sales Gallery and Model are now open at 2316 Richmond Highway, Alexandria, VA 22301. Schedule your tour today at DylanVA.com.

