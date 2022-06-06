What is The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Students of the Year Campaign?

Students of the Year’s fundraising campaign brings together thousands of students across the country from diverse backgrounds and experiences who are extraordinarily driven to reach their own personal fundraising best, and, ultimately, help LLS fight blood cancer, a disease that is diagnosed every 180 seconds in the U.S. today.

Students of the Year is a seven-week philanthropic leadership development program during which students foster professional skills such as entrepreneurship, marketing, and project management to raise funds for LLS. Top local fundraisers become eligible to win the national title. The students raise money in honor of a local patient hero who is currently battling or is in remission from blood cancer.

The funds raised through SOY are used for: Research to advance lifesaving therapies like immunotherapy, genomics, and personalized medicine, which are saving lives today. Free blood cancer information, education and support for patients and families. National and local advocacy efforts driving policies that accelerate new treatments and ensure patients have access to care so that they can live longer, healthier lives.

Students of the Year is a national campaign with over 75 markets across the country. The Mid-Atlantic region consists of 3 markets: Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Northern Virginia. This year collectively all 3 campaigns raised over $4.9 Million to aid in blood cancer research, support, education, and advocacy.



WHO participates in Students of the Year Campaign?

Students can run as a single candidate or as a team of up to 3 candidates. Candidates then build out their team to include multigenerational team members.

The candidate or team of candidates that raise the most money at the end of the 7-week competition earn a scholarship to the college or university of their choice. In addition, three candidate/candidate teams will be selected to receive a Citizenship Award.

LLS is currently nominating candidates for Students of the Year 2023. Ideal candidates are motivated high school students who are passionate and excited about giving back to the community and changing the world. Nominate a high school student today by visiting lls.org/student-visionaries-of-the-year.

“The Students of the Year (SOY) Campaign was truly a life changing experience. It gave us the opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of so many. We were blown away by the generosity of our community and to hear how many people have been affected by cancer. SOY gave us the chance to help others, work as a team, and build our network farther than we ever imagined. We were amazed to see what a group of high school students can do when they work together.” – Calla O’Neil, Ella Song, and Kaeden Koons-Perdikis – SOY 2021 Winners

If you are interested in participating or hearing more about the program, please contact Lizzie Archer at Lizzie.Archer@lls.org.

CONGRATULATIONS to the 2022 Winners!!





Washington, D.C. Campaign:

Winners: Team Panthers Against Cancer led by Abri Iaquinto and Emily Ahmed (Holton-Arms School)

led by Abri Iaquinto and Emily Ahmed (Holton-Arms School) 1 st Runner Up: Team Raise Hope Together led by Grace Sherner, Jack Sherner and Theo Weiman (St. Stephens & St. Agnes and Gonzaga College High School)

Runner Up: led by Grace Sherner, Jack Sherner and Theo Weiman (St. Stephens & St. Agnes and Gonzaga College High School) 2nd Runner Up: Team Rally 2 Raise 4 a Cure led by Paige Ramsey (The Potomac School)

Maryland, Campaign:

Winners: Team Treat and Defeat led by Henry Blocksidge (Calverton School)

led by Henry Blocksidge (Calverton School) 1 st Runner Up: Team White Out Blood Cancer 2 Liv led by Caitlyn White and Olivia Borum (Archbishop Spalding High School)

Runner Up: led by Caitlyn White and Olivia Borum (Archbishop Spalding High School) 2nd Runner Up: Team Eagles for a Cure led by Summer Nelson, Paige Johnston and Anna Jayne Murphy (McDonogh School)

Loudoun County Campaign:

Winner: Team Strike Out Cancer led by Kiersten Snapkoski (Lightridge High School)

led by Kiersten Snapkoski (Lightridge High School) 1 st Runner Up: Team Blood Squashers led by Alexandra Heinze and Laysha Ricci (Loudoun County High School)

Runner Up: led by Alexandra Heinze and Laysha Ricci (Loudoun County High School) 2nd Runner Up: Team Fight for the Light led by Lauren, Antonik, Aaron Eichenlaub and Sarah Lehner (Riverside High School)

Thank you to our generous 2022 sponsors!



Special thanks to our media partners Washingtonian, ABC7 and FOX5DC.

We look forward to being leaders today, tomorrow and into the future! Our ‘Of the Year’ campaigns are evolving, and we are honoring our candidates for being what we need most – visionaries. For this reason, LLS’s one-of-a-kind philanthropic competition for high school students, “Students of the Year” is announcing a new name, “Student Visionaries of the Year” to reflect the remarkable impact these young fundraisers are having in the fight against blood cancer!

Student Visionaries of the Year 2023 nominations are now open with limited spots. If you are interested in signing up for or nominating a student, please contact Lizzie Archer at Lizzie.Archer@lls.org. Follow us on social media at @llsusa, @llsnatcap, and @llsmaryland.