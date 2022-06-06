Tysons, Virginia, will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated Phase 1 completion in 2024. The community is the latest offering by Mather, an 81-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well.

“The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ and better with innovative smart home technology, amenity-rich community spaces, and luxury of a different kind for those who wish to plan ahead to live life to the fullest,” said Gale Morgan, Senior Vice President of Mather.

The Mather, located on Westpark Drive near Tysons Galleria, will include two residential high-rise buildings, one with 179 homes and the other with 114 homes, which are connected by a multi-story concourse. Other on-campus amenities include a fitness center featuring an exercise studio and large indoor pool, multiple restaurants, spa, and three acres of outdoor space.

There are a variety of apartment homes within The Mather, ranging in size up to 3,300 square feet. Each apartment home is designed with a modern open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows to maximize natural light, along with a gourmet kitchen that will appeal to even the most seasoned cook—with custom finishes including gas top ranges and pull-out/soft-close pot drawers and pantries. And each is equipped with smart home technology and comes with an automation hub that can be integrated with smartphones, tablets, and home computer systems.

“While people want to downsize, they also want to be able to host guests,” said Morgan. “Many of the homes feature multiple baths designed to work as dual masters or private guest suites.”

Building upon Mather’s decades of experience and success in providing residences and services for older adults, The Mather is expected to provide significant public benefits to Tysons and Fairfax County with a publicly accessible urban park with nearly three acres of green space, employment opportunities, and a commitment to sustainability, as it will seek LEED Gold certification. Together in a unique partnership with Fairfax County, The Mather will provide wellness and lifelong learning programs for residents ages 50+ living in the community-at-large. Programming will take place in a dedicated portion of the more than 14,000 square foot first floor commercial space.

More than a luxury residence, The Mather is smack dab in the middle of it all— in an enviable walkable, urban neighborhood destination: Tysons, Virginia. “Our depositors are well-traveled and looking for a diverse community that will support their continued personal growth with programming, fitness, concierge services, and educational opportunities,” said Morgan. “They are interested in their local communities and want to stay connected—looking for a more urban, walkable lifestyle in a location they love, with culture, sports, the arts and entertainment options that are easily accessible.”