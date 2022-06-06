Happy Pride!
Hello Neighbor,
There’s the Pride Festival, March for Our Lives, Pride on the Pier, the Home Rule Festival, and various pop-up markets this Saturday. Expect delays getting across town.
By the way, the National Museum of Women in the Arts is calling for entries to its “As long as” feminism prompt for an art installation this fall. The public is welcomed to submit suggestions till Wednesday.
So, What Should You Do June 6-12?
For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:
- The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside.
- The 🌲, indicates an event is happening in-person outside.
- The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.
- And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is 🆓.
Top 5 Picks of the Week
1. Say Gay! 🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈 It’s DC Pride weekend! There’s so much to do including a block party (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Dupont Circle), festival (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Downtown), fireworks show (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, The Wharf), and a parade (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, various locations). There’s also the DC Dyke March (Fri, 🆓, 🌲, Downtown), Rock the Lot with Pride (Thurs, 🆓, 🌲, National Landing), and Takoma Pride (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Takoma).
- If you’re interested in parties. 👯♂️ Consider dancing along with the Booty Rex Queer Pride Party (Fri, $20, 🛋, 14th St) or the MIXTAPE Pride Party (Sat, $20, 🛋, Shaw).
- If you want to go to the pool. 👙 There’s a Rooftop Pool Party (Thurs, $20+, 🌲, Navy Yard) and a Trans Pride Pool Party (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, 14th St.).
- If you want to go to a museum after hours. 🎨 The Library of Congress (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, National Mall) will be open late celebrating Pride. There will be a night of arts at the Torpedo Factory Art Center (Fri, 🆓, 🛋, Alexandria). Imagine Pride in 2050 with this late-night FUTURES celebration (Fri, 🆓, 🛋, National Mall).
- If you want something different. 🐐🦛⚽️ There’s human Hungry Hungry Hippos at this Pride field day (Sat, $35, 🌲, Adams Morgan), a queer-centric comedy show brunch (Sun, $10, 🛋, Park View), queer trivia (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, Brookland), goat yoga (Sat, $40, 🛋, Arlington), and Pride Night with the Washington Spirit (Sat, $, 🌲, Navy Yard).
2. Museum fun. 👑🇰🇷 Explore the collaborative relationship of Princess Grace and fashion house Dior as part of a new exhibit at Hillwood (starts Sat, $18, 🛋, Van Ness). Head to the National Museum of Asian Art for the after-hours kick-off of the Korean Film Festival (Fri, 🆓, 🛋/🌲, National Mall) with late-night access to museum galleries, food trucks, live painting, performances, and a screening of Hot in Day, Cold at Night.
3. March for Our Lives. 🤍 The student-led demonstration in support of gun control legislation returns to DC (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Downtown).
4. Other celebrations:
- Mi Pequeño El Salvador Festival. 🇸🇻 Celebrating Immigrant Heritage Month, the festival will highlight the contributions of the El Salvadoran community to Mount Pleasant. Enjoy artisans, cultural performances, food, and more (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Mount Pleasant) .
- Home Rule Festival. 🥁 Pay tribute to Washington, DC’s music and jazz culture at this free outdoor music festival with a record fair, food trucks, and craft beverages (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Historic Walter Reed).
- Platinum Jubilee. 🇬🇧 Honoring Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, the Fairmont Hotel’s courtyard will host a ceremonial celebration featuring Champagne, slices of cake, and an authentic Scottish bagpiper (Wed, 🆓, 🌲, Georgetown).
5. Pop-Up markets. 🛍 Shop at a Black Market Creatives Showcase (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Anacostia) at Anacostia Arts Center. Visit Each Peach Market for a Spring Pop Up (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Mount Pleasant). Discover over 50 emerging brands at the DC Summer Market (Sat, $8, 🛋, Union Market). While enjoying the parade, stop by the Dupont Main Street Summer Pop-Up (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Dupont).
Everything Else This Week
- Outdoor movie season. 🎞🎞🎞 There’s Space Jam (Thurs, 🆓, 🌲, Mosaic District), Enter the Dragon (Tues, 🆓, 🌲, Downtown), Queen of the Capital (Tues, 🆓, 🌲, Adams Morgan), The Princess Bride (Wed, 🆓, 🌲, NoMa), Mamma Mia (Fri, 🆓, 🌲, Rosslyn), Belfast (Thurs, 🆓, 🌲, Downtown), Moonrise Kingdom (Thurs, 🆓, 🌲, The Reach), Crimson Tide (Thurs, 🆓, 🌲, Archives), and In the Heights (Fri, 🆓, 🌲, Union Market).
- Outdoor concert season. 🎺 Enjoy a neighborhood concert by the The United States Navy Band & Ceremonial Guard (Tues, 🆓, 🌲, Navy Memorial), R&B pop group Pebble to Pearl (Wed, 🆓, 🌲, The Wharf), and Jazz-Gogo-Funk The Experience Band and Show (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Dupont Circle).
- Bring your skates. Throughout the summer, the Wharf will host a 🆓 pop-up roller skating rink at Transit Pier (Sat-Sun, 🆓 entry, 🌲, The Wharf).
- Time to dance. 💃🏾 Learn how to salsa (Tues, 🆓, 🌲, Columbia Heights) or country line dance (Fri, 🆓, 🌲, Navy Yard).
- Urban farms. 🥬 Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Washington Youth Garden (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, National Arboretum) or have a dinner at an urban farm (Thurs, $35+, 🌲, Shaw). Volunteer at the National Park’s Rooftop Farm (Fri, 🆓, 🌲, Navy Yard).
- Pour the wine and the Champagne. 🍷 Try wines rated 90 points or higher at the Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour (Fri, $275+, 🛋, Downtown). Take photos at a very Instagrammable Chandon Secret Garden (Fri-Sun, $, 🛋, Georgetown), which will be popping up in Georgetown. Try Slovak wines at the Embassy of Slovakia (Thurs, $59, 🛋, Van Ness).
- Juneteenth is coming! Learn about the Texas Freedom Colonies (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, National Mall). Prepare for your at-home celebrations with a Juneteenth playlist (Mon, 🆓, 💻) and a Juneteenth cooking workshop (Mon, 🆓, 💻).
- Voting rights. Join former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder as he discusses his new book (Thurs, $12+, 🛋, Chinatown).
- Last call. It’s the last week of the DC Temple Open House (until Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Kensington).
Your Neighbor,
Jade (@clockoutdc)