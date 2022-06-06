Happy Pride!

There’s the Pride Festival, March for Our Lives, Pride on the Pier, the Home Rule Festival, and various pop-up markets this Saturday. Expect delays getting across town.

By the way, the National Museum of Women in the Arts is calling for entries to its “As long as” feminism prompt for an art installation this fall. The public is welcomed to submit suggestions till Wednesday.

So, What Should You Do June 6-12?

Top 5 Picks of the Week

1. Say Gay! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 It’s DC Pride weekend! There’s so much to do including a block party (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Dupont Circle), festival (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Downtown), fireworks show (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, The Wharf), and a parade (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, various locations). There’s also the DC Dyke March (Fri, 🆓, 🌲, Downtown), Rock the Lot with Pride (Thurs, 🆓, 🌲, National Landing), and Takoma Pride (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Takoma).

2. Museum fun. 👑🇰🇷 Explore the collaborative relationship of Princess Grace and fashion house Dior as part of a new exhibit at Hillwood (starts Sat, $18, 🛋, Van Ness). Head to the National Museum of Asian Art for the after-hours kick-off of the Korean Film Festival (Fri, 🆓, 🛋/🌲, National Mall) with late-night access to museum galleries, food trucks, live painting, performances, and a screening of Hot in Day, Cold at Night.

3. March for Our Lives. 🤍 The student-led demonstration in support of gun control legislation returns to DC (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Downtown).

4. Other celebrations:

Mi Pequeño El Salvador Festival. 🇸🇻 Celebrating Immigrant Heritage Month, the festival will highlight the contributions of the El Salvadoran community to Mount Pleasant. Enjoy artisans, cultural performances, food, and more (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Mount Pleasant) .

Home Rule Festival. 🥁 Pay tribute to Washington, DC’s music and jazz culture at this free outdoor music festival with a record fair, food trucks, and craft beverages (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Historic Walter Reed) .

Platinum Jubilee. 🇬🇧 Honoring Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, the Fairmont Hotel’s courtyard will host a ceremonial celebration featuring Champagne, slices of cake, and an authentic Scottish bagpiper (Wed, 🆓, 🌲, Georgetown).

5. Pop-Up markets. 🛍 Shop at a Black Market Creatives Showcase (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Anacostia) at Anacostia Arts Center. Visit Each Peach Market for a Spring Pop Up (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Mount Pleasant). Discover over 50 emerging brands at the DC Summer Market (Sat, $8, 🛋, Union Market). While enjoying the parade, stop by the Dupont Main Street Summer Pop-Up (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Dupont).

Everything Else This Week

Jade (@clockoutdc)

