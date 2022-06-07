Max Scherzer and Erica Scherzer Will Cover Adoption Costs for Your Big Dog

Max Scherzer and Erica Scherzer will once again cover adoption fees at the Humane Rescue Alliance, this time for pups over 30 pounds. The couple will pay adopters’ fees through this Friday, June 10.

Though Max Scherzer left the Nationals two seasons ago for the Los Angeles Dodgers and has since moved to the New York Mets, Erica Scherzer is still a member of the Humane Rescue Alliance’s board. Last August, the couple covered adoption fees for a week and in 2017, they helped make room for animals that had been moved to the region after Hurricane Harvey.

The Scherzers’ donation comes at a time when pet adoptions have significantly slowed after three years of the coronavirus pandemic, and many shelters are understaffed, according to a study from the Best Friends Animal Society. In January, the organization reported that 60,000 more dogs were available for adoption than last year.

The Humane Rescue Alliance has approximately 50 dogs available for adoption, according to a spokesperson. The adoption center is located at 71 Oglethorpe St., Northwest, and is open for in-person adoption visits from noon to 6PM Tuesday through Sunday, and all in-person visits are limited to two people per household.

Adopters can see available pets and find out more information on the Humane Rescue Alliance’s website.

