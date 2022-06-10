It’s time for DC seniors to trade in their caps and gowns for festival attire. Over 4,000 public high school seniors will get free passes to Pharrell Williams’s Something in the Water festival. The rapper took to Instagram Friday morning to announce that the festival was teaming up with the XQ Institute, a nonprofit that aims to improve high school education, to provide passes to the class of 2022 in celebration of their graduation.

The three-day festival created by the “Happy” singer will take place over Juneteenth weekend, June 17 through 19, on the National Mall. J Balvin, Roddy Ricch, Jon Batiste, Justin Timberlake, Tyler the Creator, and Pharrell (of course) are just a few of the major acts that DC seniors will get to see over the course of the weekend. Mayor Muriel Bowser posted on Twitter to congratulate the students and announce the news of the free passes.

The school year is coming to a close, and we want every DC graduate to know just how proud we are of their accomplishments! 🎓 That’s why all 2022 @dcpublicschools & charter school graduates will receive a free 🎟 to @Pharrell’s SOMETHING IN THE WATER Festival! 🌊 More info ⬇️ https://t.co/BEbVghsCcu — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 10, 2022

The students will each receive one non-transferable pass which must be shown with their school ID in order to enter the festival. They’ll receive an email from Mayor Bowser and DC Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee about how to secure their free passes.

As for the rest of us? A face-value ticket for Something in the Water will set you back nearly $400.