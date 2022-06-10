Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This June

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. More from Guest List



Lindsay Adams

The Holton-Arms grad’s first art exhibit is now at the Eaton DC. A painter with cerebral palsy, she explores race, identity, and disability in her work.

Michael C. Bender

After writing the bestselling 2021 Trump book Frankly, We Did Win This Election, the WSJ reporter recently headed to the New York Times.

Hannah Williams

The DC data analyst launched a TikTok campaign to get people to reveal their salaries—a bold effort to combat pay inequity.

Rihanna

A colorful brick-and-mortar store featuring the pop star’s Savage X Fenty lingerie brand just opened in Pentagon City.

Dan Holt

He steered renovations at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple, which is open to tours for the first time in decades (through June 11).

Photographs courtesy of subjects.

This article appears in the June 2022 issue of Washingtonian.