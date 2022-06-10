Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.
The Holton-Arms grad’s first art exhibit is now at the Eaton DC. A painter with cerebral palsy, she explores race, identity, and disability in her work.
After writing the bestselling 2021 Trump book Frankly, We Did Win This Election, the WSJ reporter recently headed to the New York Times.
The DC data analyst launched a TikTok campaign to get people to reveal their salaries—a bold effort to combat pay inequity.
A colorful brick-and-mortar store featuring the pop star’s Savage X Fenty lingerie brand just opened in Pentagon City.
He steered renovations at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple, which is open to tours for the first time in decades (through June 11).
Photographs courtesy of subjects.
This article appears in the June 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This June
A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation
About Guest List
Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.
Lindsay Adams
The Holton-Arms grad’s first art exhibit is now at the Eaton DC. A painter with cerebral palsy, she explores race, identity, and disability in her work.
Michael C. Bender
After writing the bestselling 2021 Trump book Frankly, We Did Win This Election, the WSJ reporter recently headed to the New York Times.
Hannah Williams
The DC data analyst launched a TikTok campaign to get people to reveal their salaries—a bold effort to combat pay inequity.
Rihanna
A colorful brick-and-mortar store featuring the pop star’s Savage X Fenty lingerie brand just opened in Pentagon City.
Dan Holt
He steered renovations at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple, which is open to tours for the first time in decades (through June 11).
Photographs courtesy of subjects.
This article appears in the June 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
Most Popular in News & Politics
Wawa Has Closed in Columbia Heights. What Does That Mean for Other DC Stores?
It’s DC Pride Weekend! Here’s What You Need to Know.
Where to Watch This Week’s January 6 Committee Hearing Around DC
Cassidy Hutchinson: Five Things
Washington DC’s 500 Most Influential People
Washingtonian Magazine
June 2022: 101 Reasons to Love Summer in DCView Issue
Subscribe
Follow Us on Social
Follow Us on Social
Related
Not Just Foxes: 5 Animals You Might Spot at the US Capitol
How Rosa Parks Befriended a DC Hotel Owner
Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past April
A Rachel Carson Museum Might Be Coming to Silver Spring
More from News & Politics
DC Public School Seniors Will Get Free Passes to Pharrell’s Huge Music Festival
MAPPED: Planning Ahead for DC Road Closures This Saturday
Meet the DC Native and Harvard Student Who Will Speak at Tomorrow’s March For Our Lives
It’s DC Pride Weekend! Here’s What You Need to Know.
A Memorial Right Now on the National Mall Memorializes Lives Lost to Gun Violence
A New Watergate Comedy Is as Weird as the Scandal Itself
Where to Watch This Week’s January 6 Committee Hearing Around DC
Meet the 2022 Washington Women in Journalism Award Winners