With highly anticipated new models delivering soon, there’s never been a more opportune time to schedule your tour at MUSE. Experience first-hand the elegant interiors, spacious floor plans, breathtaking Potomac River views, and art-inspired amenities which define elevated MUSE living in beloved Old Town, Alexandria.

Presenting an array of unique and elegant floor plans, each condominium offers exquisite space to inspire individual creativity and comfort. Ranging from one-bedroom to two-bedroom plus den condominiums and featuring up to 2,200 square feet of living space, these richly appointed residences impress with their fine features and designer details.

Exuding effortless luxury at every turn, the residences feature tall ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass with operable windows, private terraces, seven-and-a-half-foot-wide engineered hardwood flooring, modern Italian cabinets by Snaidero®, custom designer lighting, and luxurious spa bathrooms with Waterworks® fixtures. Additionally, the condominiums’ modern kitchen design sets the stage for an exceptional, chef-inspired cooking experience, highlighted by Bosch® and Thermador® appliances, European flat-panel wood cabinetry, and an expansive center island.

Beyond the meticulous detail of the refined residences at MUSE are the building’s art-inspired and thoughtful amenities, designed to cater to modern lifestyles and embrace the local arts community. MUSE will be home to a variety of creative studio spaces, for practices such as painting and printmaking, and will serve as a cornerstone of the new Arts Walk in Old Town.

Welcoming residents and guests alike is the expansive lobby offering 24-hour concierge and porter service, along with white-glove services on-par with a luxury hotel. From the lobby lounge and state-of-the-art fitness center, to the penthouse clubroom and rooftop terraces complete with community grills and modern fireplaces, MUSE’s amenity spaces were created to inspire.

Highly anticipated new models are coming soon to MUSE. To schedule a private appointment and tour, please email sales@museoldtown.com or call 571-771-MUSE .