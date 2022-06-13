Ready for your dream home? Check out these five great homes on Opendoor.com, all under $560,000. Opendoor provides DC residents with simple, certain and fast ways to sell and buy homes, with just a few clicks online. Visit Opendoor.com to learn more.

This Alexandria townhouse features two beds, one and a half bathrooms, and 1,008 square feet. The kitchen offers granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and opens up into the cozy living room with a fireplace and french doors out to the backyard. The main bathroom has double vanities and is finished with gold hardware.

Located in Springfield, this townhouse has two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, and is 930 square feet. The modern kitchen has stainless steel appliances, ample counter space, and a gorgeous tiled backsplash. The spacious main bedroom is equipped with a walk-in closet with built-in storage solutions. A private back deck is the perfect place for entertaining or spending family time.

Located in Centreville, this home offers three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, and is 1,232 square feet. Large windows shed natural light into each bedroom, while sliding glass doors lead out of the roomy living area and into a private garden and patio. The primary bathroom features a sleek shower with subway tile that contrasts beautifully with the dark cabinetry.

This Reston home features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,205 square feet. The striking exterior welcomes you into the kitchen, complete with a breakfast bar. The main bedroom has a private ensuite and a walk-in closet. Added perks include a fireplace and a large back patio.

Located in Manassas, this charming home has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and is 1,672 square feet. The light and airy living room has stunning crown detailing on the walls and neutral wood flooring. The kitchen offers an island with bar seating, a fireplace, and a pantry closet. With an open floor plan and tons of space, this home is perfect for those who love to