PHOTOS: Thousands Gathered in DC for the Capital Pride Parade on Saturday

The full spectrum of color—and love—was on display.

Photograph by David Andrews.

In contrast to the weekend’s gray skies, an abundance of rainbows filled the streets on Saturday, as thousands—dressed to the nines in pride colors—celebrated DC’s Capital Pride Parade, which returned fully in person for the first time since pre-COVID.

Stretching for roughly 1.5 miles through Shaw, Logan Circle, and Dupont Circle, the celebration of love and self-expression lasted for hours and offered an emotional reprieve for those who had also attended the March for Our Lives protest earlier in the day.

Photograph by David Andrews.
Photograph by David Andrews.
Photograph by Evy Mages
Photograph by David Andrews.
Photograph by Evy Mages
Photograph by Evy Mages
Photograph by Evy Mages
Photograph by David Andrews.
Photograph by David Andrews.
Photograph by Evy Mages
Photograph by Evy Mages
Photograph by David Andrews.
Photograph by Evy Mages
Photograph by David Andrews.
Photograph by David Andrews.
Jessica Ruf
