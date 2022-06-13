Happy Juneteenth!

Juneteenth AND Father’s Day are coming up on Sunday, with Black Lives Matter block parties, the Something in the Water Music Festival, restaurant deals and so much more. It’s another busy week in the District.

Our Top 5 Things to Do This Week

1. Celebrate Juneteenth. Sunday is Juneteenth and there are so many ways to celebrate including block parties on Black Lives Matter Plaza (Sun, free, Downtown) and in Anacostia (Sun, free, Anacostia), a Black business expo (Sat, free, indoors, Silver Spring), a fine arts show (Sat, $30+, indoors, Mt. Vernon Square), a bar crawl (Sat, $10+, Cardozo), a pop-up shop (Sun, free, outdoors, Anacostia), and a Black-owned marketplace (Sat, $5+, indoors, Brentwood).

2. Dad day! Father’s Day is also this Sunday, so make sure to treat your dad by taking him out for a drink, getting him a gift, enjoying brunch or even attending the Father’s Day Cultural Festival and Bazaar, where he can enjoy performances, poetry, and special promotions (Fri-Sun, $20+, indoors, Silver Spring).

3. Break a sweat. Join The Sweet Ride (Sat, $15+, Alexandria), tour the waters of Occoquan (Sat, $66, Woodbridge), or attend a fitness (Mon, free, The National Harbor), Zumba (Mon, free, The National Harbor), or yoga class (Mon, free, The National Harbor).

4. Learn something new. Travel to Ancient Egypt with the National Geographic Museum’s immersive King Tut experience (Starts Fri, $16+, Downtown), enjoy the Dumbarton House after hours at Howlin’ Happy Hour (Wed, suggested $5 donation, indoors, Kalorama), or celebrate Judy Garland’s life and career during her 100th birthday celebration (Thurs, $30+, virtual).

5. See a show in the summer air. Jam out with the David Thong Band (Wed, free, The Wharf), Train (Wed, $12+,Bristow), Sheryl Crow (Thurs, $49+,Vienna), Japanese Breakfast (Wed, $40+,Vienna), or Tears for Fears (Sun, $22+, Columbia).

What Else Sounds Fun This Week