Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us today, June 17 at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. Need last minute Father’s Day plans? Curious about Jose Andres’s latest restaurant venture? Or maybe you’re just looking for a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now for Ann, then join her Friday morning for an answer.

Ann: Good morning! Glad to see everyone here today. Maybe it’s just living vicariously through my kid, but I have a school-is-out, summer-is-here level of excitement today. Bring on the popsicles and strawberries and grilled dogs and frozen daiquiris.

Anyway! Send in your questions in the form below; the chat transcript shows up underneath.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Loading…