Valley Forge & Montgomery County, PA, is a super kid-friendly destination, making it the perfect getaway for families with kids of all ages. Throughout Montgomery County, you’ll find plenty of ways to fill a one, two, or even three-day trip, and this summer, there’s events happening all over!

Kids into history? Then visit Valley Forge National Historical Park, and explore the newly renovated visitor center and brand-new museum exhibition, which tells the history of the nation’s first president, George Washington, and the Continental Army’s winter encampment in 1777-78. For the first time, many Revolutionary War artifacts are on display. Visitors can also explore the Park by renting bikes, hiking along the trails, or by taking a guided trolley tour through the Park’s major attractions.

Opening in June, visit the new “The Charles L. Blockson Exhibition: An African and Afro-American Collection” at the historic Centre Theater in Norristown. The exhibit features one of the world’s largest collections of African American history and culture.

Explore the wild side of Montgomery County at the Elmwood Park Zoo. Kids can come face-to-face with the world’s tallest mammal when they hand feed giraffes. Visit the Trail of the Jaguar exhibit, where kids can see jaguars and a range of animals from the American southwest. And don’t miss the brand-new Harmony Hideaway exhibit, featuring a two-toed sloth!

Looking for some indoor thrills? Check out the area’s only indoor skydiving facility at iFly. Certified instructors will show you how to control your body so you can experience the thrill of human flight. Or check-out Reach Climbing – the area’s best indoor climbing gym. Whether you’re an experienced climber or have never scaled a wall, their team is there to help you and your kids learn the ropes.

Don’t miss LEGOLAND Discovery Center during your visit, where you can check out top Philadelphia landmarks constructed of Lego bricks. Kids can also make their own LEGO structures, enjoy rides and a 4-D film.

Another popular spot for families is the John James Audubon Center, where you can enjoy interactive and family-friendly ways to explore the famed ornithologist. The Center features two galleries for art, birding exhibits, interpretive demonstrations with live great horned owls, and red-tailed hawks, plus an outdoor birding inspired playground– just for kids!

These are just a few of the family-friendly attractions in Montgomery County. But Montco is home to dozens of other historic sites, parks, and almost 100 miles of trails for walking, running, biking, hiking, canoeing, and kayaking.

Staying overnight is affordable too. There’s more than 80-world class hotels offering deals, 1,600 restaurants, and there’s free parking! Located just minutes from Philadelphia, Montco is convenient to major highways, Philadelphia International Airport, and other public transportation.