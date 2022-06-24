14 Fun Food Festivals Around DC This Summer

Savor: An American Craft Beer Experience

When: Friday, June 24 from 7 to 10 PM.

Where: The Anthem (901 Wharf St., SW)

Calling all beer and food lovers: Choose from over 200 craft beers and pair them with small bites including honey-spiced duck breast, tuna tostada, sticky toffee pudding, and more. Tickets start at $144; get them here.

DC Black Food and Wine Festival

When: Saturday, June 25 from 2 to 8:30 PM.

Where: The Sandlot Anacostia (633 Howard Rd., SE)

Sip on wine from Black-owned brands and snack on food from Black-owned food trucks at this new outdoor venue. The event will also have multiple DJs, a live band, photo installations, and games. Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased here.

30th Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle

When: Saturday, June 25 (11 AM to 10 PM) and Sunday, June 26 (11 AM to 7 PM).

Where: The National Mall

Cookbook authors, chefs, and professional pitmasters compete to be crowned BBQ champion. There will be free food samples, microbrew and wine tastes, cooking demonstrations, and live music. Tickets start at $15; get them here.

Blackwell Wood Farm Blueberry Festival

When: Saturday, June 25 (10 AM to 6 PM) and Sunday, June 26 (10 AM to 2 PM).

Where: Blackwell Wood Farm (6630 Keysville Rd., Keymar, MD)

Head to Carroll County for this gathering of food and craft vendors, kid-friendly activities, and of course, lots of blueberries. Attractions include covered wagon rides, an inflatable tractor slide, and a jumping pad. Tickets are $7 to $30.

Meet at Maydān Food, Culture, and Wine Festival

When: Saturday, June 26 from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Where: Maydān (1346 Florida Ave., NW)

In honor of World Refugee Day, DC restaurant Maydān will transform its Florida Avenue alleyway into a market filled with food vendors, wine, and handcrafted items from the Caucasus, North African, and Middle Eastern regions. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here.

Purcellville Wine and Food Festival

When: Saturday, July 16 from 2 to 8 PM.

Where: Dillon’s Woods in the Fireman’s Field Complex (250 S. Nursery Ave., Purcellville)

Sample wines and ciders from Virginia producers and grab a bite to eat from local vendors at this Loudoun County celebration. Tickets are $5-$250.

A Taste of the DMV: Food, Culture, and Live Music Festival

When: Saturday, July 30 from 4 to 10 PM.

Where: Gateway DC Pavilion (2700 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., SE)

This evening, 21-and-over festival will showcase DMV food vendors, live art and music, and performances. Tickets start at $40; get them here.

Around the World Cultural Food Festival

When: Saturday, August 27 from 11 AM to 7 PM.

Where: Oronoco Bay Park (100 Madison St., Alexandria)

This Old Town food festival will offer dishes from across the globe, a folk show, and several artisans and craftspeople. Admission is free.

Halal Food Festival

When: Saturday, August 13 from noon to 10 PM.

Where: Islamic Society of Baltimore (6631 Johnnycake Rd., Baltimore)

The ninth annual Baltimore festival brings together local halal restaurants offering plenty of samples and an indoor grand bazaar. Tickets start at $5.

Chesapeake Crab, Wine & Beer Festival

When: Sunday, August 14 from noon to 5 PM.

Where: National Harbor (802 National Harbor Blvd., Oxon Hill)

Get crackin’ at this all-you-can-eat crab festival, which will also have arts and crafts vendors and live music. Tickets, $65, include unlimited wine and beer tastes and six crabs. You can also buy crabs a la carte ($45 for six).

NOVA Wine and Food Festival

When: Saturday, August 27 from noon to 6 PM.

Where: Bull Run Regional Park (7700 Bull Run Dr., Centreville)

Sample over 100 wines from around the world at booths organized by wine region—plus a large selection of local beers and liquors. The event also features food trucks and live music. Tickets start at $42 and can be bought here.

Arte Agave Tequila and Mezcal Festival

When: Friday, September 9 from 6 to 10 PM.

Where: The Schuyler (1001 14th St., NW)

Explore agave spirits, learn to make tequila and mezcal cocktails, and grab some tostadas and churros as you watch traditional Latin dance performances. Tickets are $75 to $90.

A Taste of Nigeria Festival

When: Sunday, September 18 (times TBD).

Where: Asian Fusion Gallery (1343 L St., NW)

This nationally touring festival celebrates Nigerian food, music, dances, and fashion. Tickets start at $10. Admission is free for kids.

Maryland Seafood Festival

When: Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25 from 11 AM to 7 PM.

Where: Sandy Point State Park (1100 E. College Pkwy., Annapolis)

This Annapolis festival will be serve up lots of crabs, oysters, and beer, plus feature local shops and vendors, at a scenic park on the Chesapeake Bay. General admission starts at $15; get tickets here.