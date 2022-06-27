Waterford Manor epitomizes Loudoun luxury like never before.

Combining classically styled estate homes, the beauty of the rolling hills of Virginia’s countryside and the convenience of being close to the dining and entertainment of Leesburg, Waterford Manor is the community to live the luxurious Loudoun lifestyle you’ve always wanted.

Live in the Lap of Luxury

The impressive estate homes of Waterford Manor are nestled on 3+ acre homesites that offer homeowners the peace and privacy of expansive yards and stunning views. Just imagine how peaceful your evenings will be as you sit back with a glass of wine and watch your children or four-legged friends run and play with the summer sun setting behind them.

The beauty continues at the front door of Waterford Manor’s traditional and multi-generational homes. As you enter, the foyer opens up to an exquisite home designed with the perfect mix of timeless luxury and modern comforts. The estate homes at Waterford Manor offer 4-7 bedrooms and 2.5-6.5 bathrooms with up to 7,000 sq. ft. and 4-5 car garages, providing ample space and flexibility for you and your loved ones to enjoy years of fun and amazing memories.

Distinguished Designs that Enhance Your Lifestyle

Making your way through the open first floor, you’ll enter the spacious, two-story grand room, with abundant natural light and hardwood flooring. The layout of the room makes it an ideal spot for watching championship games and enjoying cozy movie nights.

The pinnacle of the first floor is the chef-inspired kitchen, furnished with gourmet stainless steel appliances, a hood and vented microwave, a large, stylish island, upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. This incredible kitchen will be the delight of your friends and family as you host dinner parties and special holiday get-togethers.

After a long day, nothing beats the comfort and tranquility of your bedroom. The primary suites at Waterford Manor are designed for relaxation. Offering two walk-in closets plus an optional deluxe bathroom with a separate soaking tub and frameless shower, this room can serve as your private oasis. Some homes even have the primary bedroom on the first floor for added convenience and comfort.

While these homes are already outfitted with a selection of sought-after upgrades and our most refined finishes, you’ll have opportunities to make the home match your lifestyle. In select designs, a private, multi-generational suite offers added space, complete with a one-car garage, laundry area, and kitchen space.

Close to It All

With easy access to Dulles Greenway, Route 15 and Loudoun County schools, Waterford Manor’s location gives you the beauty and privacy of the Virginia countryside with the convenience and entertainment of the surrounding areas.

Want to support local businesses while landing some incredible finds in the process? Do some shopping for the perfect decor for your new kitchen at Brick and Mortar Mercantile, or snag a new statement piece at Madisonbelle boutique, both in historic downtown Leesburg.

Want to experience some of the best eats and drinks in the region? Head over to Tuscarora Mill Restaurant for high-end New American fare or King Street Oyster Bar for fresh seafood. And to cap off your culinary adventure, check out Loudoun Brewing to sample their Easy Vibe IPA or Ping POG Sour.

Make it Yours

The beautiful estate homes of Waterford Manor begin at $1.3M, with opportunities to move-in this year. The community is down to its final collection of premier homes, so connect with the Brookfield Residential team today at BrookfieldResidential.com/Waterford to secure your place!