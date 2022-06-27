From June 25–July 31, hot wings come with a side of Pulitzer at DC’s Studio Theatre.

The Hot Wing King is a love letter to playwright Katori Hall’s family and to her hometown of Memphis. If the key to one’s heart is through their stomach, it’s no wonder The Hot Wing King unlocks a glimpse into the soul.

The 2021 Pulitzer Committee praised The Hot Wing King as “a funny, deeply felt consideration of Black masculinity and how it is perceived, filtered through the experiences of a loving gay couple.”

The backdrop of The Hot Wing King is Memphis’s annual Hot Wing Festival, but the heart of the play is the story that was inspired by the relationship between Hall’s brother and his partner. A story that director Steve H. Broadnax IIIencouraged Hall to tell.

Over breakfast sandwiches (food was involved, naturally), Broadnax listened to Hall recount the journey her brother and his partner took to find happiness with each other in midlife.

“That’s your next play!” exclaimed Broadnax. Indeed, it was.

The Hot Wing King explores the romantic relationship of protagonist Cordell and his boyfriend, Dwayne, on the eve of the city’s revered culinary competition. Backed by his fry crew, The New Wing Order, Cordell thinks this is his year to take the crown. But the dynamics at play in that kitchen—much like the best hot wings—are far more complex than the first taste suggests. Complicated friendships, family obligations, and the risk and rewards of celebrating one’s genuine self are all baked into the show.

Broadnax lives by the motto, “You don’t know who you are until you see your own reflection.” It’s this philosophy that makes him the perfect executive chef for The Hot Wing King.

It is an honor, said Broadnax, “to direct Black men, as a man of color, and to direct a story about same-gender loving men as a Black, same-gender loving man…to share the capacity of men of color to be in a relationship, take care of a teenager, be a mentor, be an influence—a good influence, and have morals and ethics and love each other.”

The Hot Wing King is a deeply personal story, yet Broadnax’s direction captures the universally challenging concept: to love yourself and celebrate who you are, not who you are expected to be.

There are no recipes for life, but this fresh and fierce comedy is a reminder to savor every messy moment.

“The Hot Wing King” runs June 25–July 31 at Studio Theatre’s Victor Shargai Theatre, 1501 14th St NW. Tickets start at $50. Visit Studio Theatre’s website to reserve your seat today.