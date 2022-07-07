9 Fun Food Events Around DC This Week

Celebrate National Dive Bar Day with happy hour specials, drinking games, custom tattoos, and the chance to win free beer for life at Last Call Bar (1301-A, Fourth St., NE). On Thursday, July 7, the Union Market bar will serve up festive drinks during happy hour (7 to 9 PM) and host a Shotgun-a-Beer contest, Shot-Ski contest, and Jell-O Shot Extravaganza. It’s also hosting a social media contest, and the winner gets a free Last Call tattoo from District Tattoo, plus free beer for life. No tickets are required.

Head to a summer cookout with Big Buns Damn Good Burgers at Atlas Brew Works (1201 Half St., SE) to celebrate the brewery’s release of its Damn Good IPA. On Saturday, July 9 from 3 to 5 PM, you can down bottomless draft beers, Damn Good IPA cans, and select wine and spirits, and receive an Atlas tank top along with food from the burger joint. Tickets are $30; get them here.

Become your friend group’s resident mixologist after taking this Luau-themed cocktail making class at Studio 444 (5002 Berwyn Rd., College Park). You will be provided with ingredients for five different cocktails, get hands-on instruction, and take home a souvenir cup and recipe booklet. The class is Saturday, July 9 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $65.

This Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10 is Romanian Weekend at The Wharf. Head to District Pier (101 District Sq., SW) for live folk music, traditional dances, spoken word performances, and Romanian food and wine. The festival is free, with food and wine available for purchase.

Bring your buddies to Beats and Brews this Saturday, July 9 at Tap99 (1250 Half St., SE). From 2 to 8 PM, the self-pour tap house in Navy Yard will serve up $7 cocktails and $5 select beers, ciders, and seltzers, and provide ping-pong balls and red plastic cups to bring you back to your college days. Listen to music played by local DJ Antonio Ernesto while playing your favorite drinking games.

Have an Italian-inspired date night and learn to make hand-rolled gnocchi at a hands-on cooking class held at Chef Abrar’s place (8010 Gramercy Blvd., Derwood). It’s Saturday, July 9 at 5 PM. Tickets are $69 and can be purchased here.

Chefs Solomon Johnson and Mike Woods of the Bussdown return to their hometown with a one-day pan-African food pop-up at Sandlot Southeast (71 Potomac Ave., SE) on Saturday, July 9. Get an early taste of the duo’s restaurant, which will open in DC this fall. No tickets are required.

Farmland Commercial Kitchen (11910 Parklawn Dr., Rockville) hosts Mastering French Croissants and Brioche, a class on Saturday, July 9. Students will also make pain au chocolat and creme brulee brioche. Tickets, $109, can be purchased here.

Experience food and flavors from different parts of Vietnam at a Vietnamese Summer Seafood Dinner on Sunday, July 10. Shaw bar Hanumanh (1604 Seventh St., NW) will host the pop-up, which will feature dishes such as shrimp sausage with vermicelli, steamed clams, and stir-fried noodles with octopus, along with tiki cocktails. No registration is required; the event runs from 5 to 9 PM or until sold out.