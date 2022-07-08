Beloved DC Brewery 3 Stars Brewing Company Is Closing

3 Stars Brewing Company, one of the District’s first modern breweries, is shuttering after nearly a decade. There was no reason cited for the closure.

What started as a backyard experiment with a home-brewing kit, turned into a hot spot for DC beer lovers. Founders Dave Coleman and Mike McGarvey opened the brewery in 2012 after purchasing a 40,000-gallon walk-in freezer for $1.35. Since then, they’ve grown their beer list to 200-plus options and been named “DC’s Best Local Brewery” by Washington City Paper four times in under a decade. Washingtonian toured the brewery when it was just two guys, a couple of volunteers, and a fraction of the size it is today.

Other District brewing companies, local businesses, and 3 Stars regulars took to social media to express their sorrow about the closing of the beloved neighborhood hangout and brewery.

“3 Stars was a special part of the DC beer scene and you will be missed,” Union Craft Brewing, a Baltimore brewery, replied to 3 Stars’ tweet announcing the closure.

“I probably shouldn’t say this out loud, but you guys taught me to like (and even sometimes love) beer,” wrote former Washington City Paper food editor Laura Hayes. “Your community spirit and relentless experimentation will be sorely missed.”

You haven’t missed your opportunity to have another 3 Stars brew just yet as they will continue wholesale sales for a little bit longer. You can also get 50 percent off barrel-aged bottles and 20 percent off cans to-go all weekend long before the taproom closes its doors for good on Sunday night.