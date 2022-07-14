Tucked in vibrant Capitol Hill and minutes to the US Capitol, 102 4th St SE is filled with original charm, style and convenience of a federal-style row home.

This 4BR/2.5BA home delights with a spacious and sun-filled floor plan featuring a generous, formal living and separate dining room, separated by original pocket doors, and serene outdoor space, perfect to relax after a long day.

Four spacious bedrooms adorn this home including three along the upper level with bright skylights to light up the entire floor. Additional living is available along the walkout lower level including a spacious recreation room, fourth bedroom and separate patio area.

Address: 102 4th Street SE, Washington, DC 20003

Join us at an open house this weekend:

Saturday, July 16, 1-3 pm

Sunday, July 17, 1-3 pm

Contact:

Traci Johnson

Compass

600 Pennsylvania Ave SE

Washington, DC 20003

Ph: 703-239-3082

E: traci@tracijohnson.com

TraciJohnson.com