The Library of Congress National Book Festival will return to Washington this year over Labor Day weekend with more than 120 writers as well as book signings, talks, readings, live performances, and audiobook events.

This year’s festival, which is free and will take place Saturday, September 3, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, will follow the theme “Books Bring Us Together” and include several stages with categories such as lifestyle, as well as science fiction and fantasy, pop lit, society and culture, and history and biography.

This year’s stacked lineup features Parks and Recreation actor Nick Offerman, who will discuss his book Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside with a park ranger, as will writer and poet Clint Smith, author of the bestselling How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America, and singer/songwriter Janelle Monáe, who’s written The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer.

Gallaudet grad Nyle DiMarco will discuss Deaf Utopia: A Memoir—and a Love Letter to a Way of Life. Comedian Leslie Jordan will tout his new book, How Y’all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Geraldine Brooks will discuss her novel Horse. Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon, authors of the young adult book Blackout, as well as Donna Barba Higuera, who wrote the award-winning novel The Last Cuentista, will take part as well.

Several of the events will be livestreamed on the Library of Congress’ website and you can find a comprehensive schedule of the festival in the coming weeks on its blog.