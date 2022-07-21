10 Fun Food Events Around DC This Week

Bid farewell to DC beer pioneer 3 Stars Brewing on Thursday, July 21 at the Dupont Circle location (2003 P St., NW) of Pizzeria Paradiso. Its “3 Stars Setting” tap takeover means you can get the recently closed brewery’s IPA, brown ale, and lager on draft all day.

On Thursday, July 21, Columbia Heights Malaysian restaurant Makan (3400 11th St., NW) is hosting a pig roast. The menu—$24 per person—will feature charcoal-roasted suckling pig served with berempah potatoes; turmeric cabbage; sambal garam lada; and more. You’ll also find the menu at sister bar Thirsty Crow.

Virginia distiller Catoctin Creek’s annual Art of the Cocktail summer series begins this Friday, July 22. The six-part virtual education classes illuminate the history behind several classic and modern cocktails, then show you how to create them at home (you’ll get a shopping list with ingredients before the class). Tickets are $15 per person.

Graze on a family-style dim-sum brunch and give to a good cause at the Bethesda location of Chiko (7280 Woodmont Ave.) on Saturday, July 23. Chef Scott Drewno will sling crispy shrimp; pork-and-kimchi potstickers; cumin-lamb dumplings; and more, and proceeds will go towards culinary scholarships. Tickets are $75, and include food and two beverages.

Free mimosa alert! Sibling chef duo Alfredo and Jessica Solis are kicking off the new brunch at their Logan Circle seafood restaurant Mariscos 1133 (1133 11th St., NW) this weekend. On Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 from 10 AM to 3 PM, the Mexican spot will serve brunch dishes such as seafood Benedict; birria omelets; and breakfast chili rellenos, along with up to three free mimosas. Make a reservation here.

Adams Morgan Salvadoran institution El Tamarindo (1785 Florida Ave., NW) is offering brunch, booze, and bachata music this Sunday, July 24 from noon to 4 PM. The restaurant will feature bottomless mimosas for $25, plus breakfast pupusas, churro French toast, and a DJ performance. Reserve a spot via Resy.

National Tequila Day is Sunday, July 24, and Capitol Hill’s Paraíso Taqueria (1101 Pennsylvania Ave., SE) is celebrating with a four-course tequila tasting and dinner at 6:30 PM. On the menu: tuna tostada, chicken mole, Chilean sea bass, and tres leches cake. Mezcal Institute’s Director of Education will lead the tasting. Make a reservation here.

Chef, baker, and autism advocate Jeremiah Josiah will appear at the original Ben’s Chili Bowl (1213 U St., NW) on Wednesday, July 27 at 2 PM. Josiah, host of YouTube cooking show Jeremiah’s Cooking Adventures, will interview the restaurant’s co-founder Virginia Ali.

Learn to roll maki and make sushi rice at a Mastering Sushi Rolls and Knife Skills class on Sunday, July 24, held at the recently-closed 3 Stars Brewing Company building (6400 Chillum Pl., NW). You’ll learn to prepare a spicy ginger/tuna roll; salmon/jalapeño/scallion roll; and a veggie/ rice-paper roll. Get tickets, $55 per person, here.

Attend a wine dinner and learn about the Spanish wine-making process at Ballston’s SER (1110 N. Glebe Rd., Arlington) on Sunday, July 24. The evening starts at 5:30 with wine and hors d’oeuvres, then progresses to a four-course meal of salted-cod salad; poached halibut; grilled lamb chops; and Spanish-style French toast, each paired with a different wine. Tickets are $99; get them here.