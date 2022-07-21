President Biden Has Covid

President Biden has tested positive for Covid, the White House announced Thursday. The longtime federal employee who lives in Ward 2 and is 79 is experiencing mild symptoms and has begun a course of the antiviral medicine Paxlovid, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, contracted Covid in 2021, setting off a characteristically bizarre chain of events that included a superspreader event, a debate with Biden, and an unrealized plan to rip off his shirt and display a Superman T-shirt during a speech.

Biden will isolate until he tests negative, Jean-Pierre said.