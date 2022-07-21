News & Politics

President Biden Has Covid

Joe Biden in 2019. Photograph by Flickr user Gage Skidmore.
President Biden has tested positive for Covid, the White House announced Thursday. The longtime federal employee who lives in Ward 2 and is 79 is experiencing mild symptoms and has begun a course of the antiviral medicine Paxlovid, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, contracted Covid in 2021, setting off a characteristically bizarre chain of events that included a superspreader event, a debate with Biden, and an unrealized plan to rip off his shirt and display a Superman T-shirt during a speech.

Biden will isolate until he tests negative, Jean-Pierre said.

Andrew Beaujon
